Female stars and their production companies: They need influence behind as well as in front of the camera

When Alicia Vikander launched her production company, Vikarious, last year, the 29 year old Swedish star of The Danish Girl, Ex Machina and Tomb Raider was reacting against a subtle but persistent chauvinism she had encountered almost every time she appeared in a movie.

Vikander had just made four features in a row in which she played the lead. She couldn’t help but notice that she didn’t have a single scene with another woman in any of them. “That’s just nuts, really,” she said. On the films she produces through Vikarious, women will always be foregrounded. The point about Lisa Langseth’s Euphoria, the first feature made through Vikarious and in which Vikander stars, is that all the main characters are women.

“I was extremely thrilled to be on a set where I found myself working with women because I haven’t done it that much. That’s just sad,” Vikander commented earlier this autumn at the Zurich Film Festival. “I want to get the best and most qualified people for the job we do and we had a lot of women both in front of and behind the camera. We talk a lot about this.”

Vikander is hardly the first leading female star to launch her own production outfit. This has been happening since at least 1919, when Mary Pickford, “America’s sweetheart” as she was dubbed and also Hollywood’s first “million-dollar” actress, co-founded United Artists. A famously astute businesswoman, Pickford was determined to ensure that the Hollywood studio bosses weren’t able to put salary restrictions on her. She didn’t just demand a huge fee upfront but a percentage of the profits too and control over how her films were marketed and distributed.

Margot Robbie recently launched LuckyChap Entertainment and has made films in which she starred such as skating biopic/dark comedy 'I, Tonya' (above) and thriller Terminal through the company (Neon)

Since Pickford’s time, setting up a production company has become commonplace among female stars. It’s a way of asserting independence, defying sexist bosses, and of trying to take financial and creative control of a career.

In the wake of recent revelations about Harvey Weinstein’s harassment of actresses, it is even more obvious why these stars are forming their own companies. If they are involved in the casting and financing of their films, they won’t be obliged to take meetings in hotel rooms with hirsute moguls in dressing gowns. They’ll retain some creative control.

“We're clearly seeing more women realising that if they want substantial roles, they will have to create them,” says Dr. Martha M. Lauzen, Executive Director of the San Diego-based Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film. “While we have seen actresses create their own production companies since the early days of film, it does seem that women who have some power in their business are now using that influence to fill the void left by largely male teams of writers and producers.”

Elizabeth Banks (right) in 'Pitch Perfect 3' - her film company Brownstone Productions is behind the 'Pitch Perfect' franchise (Universal Pictures)