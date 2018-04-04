Why a female James Bond or Indiana Jones is a bad idea

It feels like every week we’re bombarded with new odds on who will play the next James Bond; from James Norton to Tom Hardy, Idris Elba to Aidan Turner.

The latest, though, is on the likelihood of the British spy being played by a woman which bet makers reckon is closer to becoming a reality. Oddschecker claims that there have been a surge of bets on an female actor playing the role of 007, slashing the odds from 33/1 to 12/1, which for many people will seem like a step towards gender equality in film.

To me, it shows a low expectation of what roles actresses deserve to be getting.

Ian Fleming’s James Bond is a character steeped so much in masculinity and misogyny that these attitudes have become some of his most defining personality traits. Even in his translation from the page to the screen, Bond’s overtly gendered characteristics have become a hallmark of the spy.

It’s certainly no surprise that the most popular James Bond films have featured actors like Daniel Craig and Sean Connery, who have leaned into this type of brutish masculinity, while George Lazenby and Timothy Dalton’s more sensitive iterations were not as well received.

It’s not the women can’t take over male roles; The Doctor of Doctor Who, for example, is a somewhat asexual alien being who can regenerate into a woman without actually retconning any of the character’s backstory or continuity. But while Jodie Whittaker’s transition into becoming the Time Lord is not held back by distinctly masculine personality traits or gender, a reboot of James Bond as a woman would be.

As Judi Dench’s M puts it in GoldenEye, Bond is a “sexist, misogynist dinosaur, a relic of the Cold War,” whose appeal lies in exactly that, so for an actress to attempt to recreate that sort of character would seem inauthentic.

Rachel Weisz, whose husband happens to be the current James Bond, made this point earlier this year when speaking to the Telegraph. “Fleming devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women,” she said.

“Why not create your own story rather than jumping onto the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting, and should get their own stories.”

Steven Spielberg could take note of this statement, as he’s recently suggested that a woman could be the next Indiana Jones. “We’d have to change the name from Jones to Joan,” he told The Sun. “And there would be nothing wrong with that.”