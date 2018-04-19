Female Filmmakers Center Stage at Sundance Film Festival London

Seven of the dozen films screening at Sundance Film Festival: London 2018 are directed by women as the U.K. edition of the indie festival puts female filmmakers center stage.

The selection includes the U.K. premieres of Desiree Akhavan’s “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” (pictured), Crystal Moselle’s “Skate Kitchen,” and the international premiere of Augustine Frizzel’s “Never Goin’ Back.” The organizers said the lineup “champions female voices and highlights some of the broad and excellent women-led work direct from Sundance Utah.”

Other international premieres include Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade” and Amy Adrion’s “Half the Picture.” Jim Hosking’s “An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn,” Lauren Greenfield’s “Generation Wealth,” Debra Granik’s “Leave No Trace,” and Jennifer Fox’s “The Tale,” will all have their U.K. premieres, as will Idris Elba’s “Yardie.”

Ari Aster’s “Hereditary” will also have its international premiere and its star, Toni Collette, will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A. Other events include a masterclass with Akhavan, Fox, and Granik.

“The program we’re bringing to London this year is full of artfully told stories that provoke thought, drive empathy and allow the audience to connect, in deeply personal ways, to the universal human experience,” said Robert Redford, president and founder of Sundance Institute.

The films will be screened in London at Picturehouse Central and Clare Binns, joint MD, Picturehouse Cinemas, added: “In the current cinematic climate, we are proud to announce a broad and diverse program which in this 2018 Sundance London takes pride in championing female voices and encouraging an inclusive industry landscape.”

There will also be a seven-strong short film selection from Sundance Utah, and a showcase of shorts hailing from the U.K. The festival runs May 31 – June 3.

Related stories

Film Review: 'Three Identical Strangers'

Jason Mantzoukas' Sundance Comedy 'The Long Dumb Road' Acquired by Universal

Film Review: 'The Devil We Know'

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!