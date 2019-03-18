Felicity Huffman's 'Desperate Housewives' co-star Nicollette Sheridan calls her alleged involvement in college scam 'disgraceful'

At least one of Felicity Huffman's former "Desperate Housewives" co-stars is speaking out amid the college bribery scheme in which Huffman was allegedly involved.

During a sit-down interview on "Access Live," Nicollette Sheridan was asked to share her thoughts on the scandal, and she (perhaps wisely) avoided any direct call-out of Huffman, considering her involvement has yet to be legally proven.

That being said, the actress, who played Edie Britt for five seasons on the ABC drama series, did call those involved "disgraceful" for their actions, which reportedly included bribing test proctors and college athletic coaches to get their children into elite universities.

"I mean, we don't know the facts, but we can be extremely disturbed by the entitlement, the power and money that can take away from less privileged and that, to me, is disgraceful," Sheridan said. "We'll see where it really stands."

"I think there are ways to remedy a system that isn't working, and I think has been broken for a long time. I don't want to get into how to fix it, but it's troublesome," she went on. "It's troublesome, because it can change the life path of a child that is deserving."

When asked if she's been talking about Huffman's alleged participation in the scheme with her former "Desperate Housewives" cast members, Sheridan laughed and said, "You're just looking for gossip, aren't you!"

"Everybody should be talking about it," she added. "It's a huge problem."

Huffman was charged with mail fraud last week for allegedly paying a man named William Singer $15,000 to get an SAT proctor to change her older daughter, Sofia Grace's, incorrect answers on the test after she turned it in. The move reportedly resulted in a 400-point bump in Sofia Grace's SAT score from a practice test that she had taken months earlier.

None of Felicity Huffman's other former "Desperate Housewives" co-stars have spoken out about the controversy.