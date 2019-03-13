Felicity Huffman Pictured for the First Time Since Her Arrest After Posting $250,000 Bail

Felicity Huffman has been seen in public for the first time since she was arrested for her alleged role in a college bribery scam.

The actress appeared emotionally drained as she was photographed leaving a Downtown Los Angeles courthouse late Tuesday flanked by officers. Huffman wore a navy zip-up sweatshirt, dark pants, matching slide-on sneakers, and glasses, while she kept her hair pulled into a ponytail.

Her release came more than 12 hours after armed FBI agents arrived at her Los Angles home to execute a warrant for her arrest.

The star, 56, was freed on a $250,000 bond, according to the Associated Press. She was also ordered to hand over her passport.

Her next preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29 at a Boston court, Deadline reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, Huffman was charged by federal prosecutors with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Federal court records unsealed Tuesday in Boston name 50 people, including Huffman and Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin, who have been indicted as part of the alleged nationwide scheme, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” the release says.

Athletic coaches from Yale, Stanford, the University of Southern California, Wake Forest and Georgetown, among others, are implicated, as well as parents and exam administrators, the release says.

Huffman allegedly gave $15,000 “to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter,” the indictment in the case states.

Federal agents secretly recorded telephone calls with Huffman and a cooperating witness, which allegedly show Huffman agreeing to pay the lage sum of money in order to help Sofia, 18, get a higher SAT score, the indictment states.