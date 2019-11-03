Felicity Huffman Goes for a Ride with Husband William H. Macy 1 Week After Prison Release

Felicity Huffman is continuing to spend time with her husband, William H. Macy, following her prison release.

The Desperate Housewives actress, 56, and her actor husband were spotted driving around Los Angeles in a classic Porsche on Friday. She sat in the passenger seat while Macy, 69, took the wheel.

This was the second time the couple have been seen stepping out since Huffman’s release from prison on Friday, Oct. 25. They were first pictured making a trip to a superior courthouse in Los Angeles on Monday — just a few days after she was released and served 11 days of her 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The actress left the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Oct. 25 after reporting for her sentence on Oct. 15. Huffman was originally scheduled to finish her sentencing on Sunday, Oct. 27 but was let out two days early.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons’ program statement, Huffman’s early release is normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends.

A representative for the actress confirmed with PEOPLE at the time that Huffman had entered the prison on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” her representative said. “She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

PEOPLE confirmed Macy visited the low-security correctional institution for female offenders during her sentence. He was joined by their daughter Georgia, 17.

Huffman was first seen in her prison uniform the same day, and was later photographed walking outside the premises with Macy.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

On Sept. 13, the Emmy-winning actress was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, plus a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.

A source in Huffman’s circle previously told PEOPLE she is ready to pay her societal debts. “She’s embarrassed and just ready to get this behind her,” the source said, adding, “She wants to serve her time and move forward.”