Felicity Huffman’s Desperate Housewives Costar Alfre Woodard Says She’ll ‘Always Support Her’

Felicity Huffman‘s former Desperate Housewives costar Alfre Woodard has her friend’s back as she serves time in prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Woodard, who stars in Apple TV+ upcoming new show See alongside Jason Momoa, opened up about her relationship with Huffman on Monday, while on the red carpet at the show’s Los Angeles premiere. Huffman, 56, is currently serving her time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, which is located just under five-and-a-half hours from the L.A. area.

“She’s my friend, I love her,” Woodard says. “I always support her. We’re all doing the best we can, we’re making it up as we go. And, you know, that’s what friends do. You keep your hand reached out.”

RELATED: Felicity Huffman Seen in Her Prison Uniform for the First Time During Visit with Her Family

Huffman was seen for the first time on Saturday wearing a green prison jumpsuit at the FCI. PEOPLE confirmed her husband William H. Macy visited the low-security correctional institution along with their daughter Georgia, 17.

The actress’ family, which also includes their daughter Sophia, 19, are allowed to visit Huffman on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

Felicity Huffman and Alfre Woodard | Alison Buck/Getty; Eugene Gologursky/Getty More

Huffman entered the prison on Tuesday, a representative for the actress told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

Huffman is expected to serve 13 days in FCI Dublin, finishing her sentencing on Oct. 27.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman’s Life in Prison: From 5 a.m. Wake Up Calls to Weekend Family Visits

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

On Sept. 13, the Emmy-winning actress was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, plus a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.