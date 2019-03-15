Felicity Huffman Deletes Social Media Accounts, Parenting Site After Admissions Scandal Arrest

Felicity Huffman has scrubbed her online presence after her arrest on charges of fraud.

The actress, 56, deleted her Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, as well as her parenting site What the Flicka?, three days after she was arrested and released on a $250,000 bond on Tuesday.

Felicity Huffman's Twitter

Before her arrest, Huffman shared a photo of her husband William H. Macy and their oldest daughter, 18-year-old Sofia Grace, visiting college campuses on December 13, 2017.

“Visiting colleges with our 17 year old. Makes me nostalgic… WHILE IT’S HAPPENING!” Huffman tweeted at the time.

Earlier that month, the Oscar nominee shared another photo from her college campus tour, with the caption: “Another college visit. Like the standards these young people are keeping.”

When news of the indictment hit, a blog post shared to Huffman’s parenting website gained attention for warning teenagers to not attempt to be “sneaky” with their parents.

The post (which was not written by Huffman) featured a list of tips for moms and jokingly addressed teens about lying to their parents, “You think you’re so smart and sneaky and while you probably will get away with it a couple of times — maybe even more times than not — at some point you’re going to get cold-hard busted.”

“Why? Because teenagers don’t pay attention to details,” the post continued. “Especially when you add social media sites into the mix. I’ve busted my 16-year-old several times because one of the friends I knew she was supposed to be with posted an Instagram shot or sent a tweet out that just happened to land in my lap that indicated an entirely different story.”

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman with their two daughters

Authorities have accused Huffman of conspiring to pay $15,000 to an organization that facilitated cheating on her older daughter’s SATs by having a proctor correct her answers in hopes of getting her into a better college.

According to an indictment obtained by PEOPLE from the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, Huffman has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The affidavit alleges that Huffman and “her spouse” made the $15,000 donation to KWF. Macy is not indicted in the case.

