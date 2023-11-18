Feeling merry? Holiday celebrations and events in and around Guernsey County

Nov. 25

Cambridge Christmas Parade. This year's theme is Christmas in Toyland. The parade is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. For information, call 740-439-2238. Check out the Cambridge Main Street Facebook page for information on how to participate in the parade and other updates.

Nov. 26

Cambridge City Band Christmas Concert. Annual concert at 3 p.m. at The Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center. Admission is free. Attendees asked to bring canned goods to be donated to the Salvation Army. Two music scholarships will be presented to college students who are also band members, Joseph Barnhouse and Lily Whitehair. For information, call Berk Jones at 740-439-5551.

Nov. 30

The Polar Express Train Excursion. Climb aboard and hear the story "The Polar Express" by Chris Van Allsburg, play games, sing songs, and meet some special visitors along the way. Each child will receive a silver sleigh bell from Santa's sleigh. Tickets are limited and begin at $51. To purchase tickets visit www.dennisondepot.org or call 740-922-6776. Dennison Railroad Depot Museum, 400 Center St., Dennison.

Dec. 2

Northpole Adventures. Cambridge Main Street will host this yearly event. Guests can do crafts, enjoy cookies and write a letter to Santa. Admission is $5 or the donation of a new, unwrapped toy for the Guernsey County Secret Santa program. Costumed characters will be on hand for photos. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.eventbrite.com. Wheeling Avenue, Cambridge.

Byesville Christmas Parade. The parade as it makes its way up Main Street. Lineup begins at 4 p.m. and the parade kicks off at 5 p.m. The theme this year is Home for the Holidays. Following the parade is the tree-lighting ceremony in the gazebo at the corner of Main Avenue and Second Street and a holiday party at the fire station. For more information contact Mayor Jay Jackson at 740 260-3088. Downtown Byesville.

Santa Claus makes his grand entrance atop a fire truck during a Christmas parade.

Caldwell Christmas Parade. Watch Santa make his arrival in Caldwell at the annual parade. Hosted by A Village Christmas to Remember, be sure to stay after the parade to hear a performance by the Buckeye Travelers and take a carriage ride around the square. The parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Candle lighting in Roscoe Village. The annual event will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9 with the Our Roscoe Christmas lantern tour following at 7 p.m. There will also be candle dipping, Christmas card making, quilling an angel, free hot cider and cookies, carolers and more throughout each day.

Dec. 9

Inclusive Candy Cane Hunt. Children of all ages and abilities can search the park for candy canes. Sponsored by the Guernsey County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Hot cocoa and doughnut holes will be provided. Attendees can donate unwrapped presents for the Guernsey County Secret Santa program. The candy cane hunt is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Cambridge City Park, 1203 N. Eighth St., Cambridge.

Santa's Christmas Carnival. The carnival is set to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coshocton Community Room, 637 Chestnut St., Coshocton. To purchase tickets, visit www.coshoctonchamber.com and click on events. This event is tailored for children ages 2-10. Admission is $20 per child, and parents can attend for free. The event will be held in the Coshocton Community Room. For more information contact the Coshocton County Chamber of Commerce at 704-622-5411.

Dec. 12

Christmas in Killarney. Set in Killarney, Ireland, in the late 1920s, Christmas In Killarney shows what it means to celebrate Christmas the Irish way and combines Irish dance with the harmonies of traditional Christmas classics. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $53 and are on sale now at the Performing Arts Center box office, 330-308-6400 or online at www.kent.edu/tuscpac. The Performing Arts Center Kent State Tuscarawas, 330 University Dr. N.E. in New Philadelphia.

Dec. 14

Santa's Reindeer in Caldwell. Head to the Caldwell square and enjoy the chance to visit with two of Santa's very own reindeer from 5 to 7 p.m. Hot cocoa will also be available for purchase, and, rumor has it, Santa Claus may drop by to check in on his reindeer. Caldwell Courthouse lawn, Caldwell.

Noel, one of Santa's reindeer-in-training, stops for a quick kiss from his handler elf, John Schrader. The reindeer came to visit Caldwell and met children on the courthouse lawn as Santa heard Christmas wishes. The reindeer are managed by the Jungle Island Zoo company out of Delphos, Ohio.

Meadowbrook High School Holiday Concert. Join the talented students at Meadowbrook High School as they perform their annual free holiday concert. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Enjoy performances by the symphonic band, concert choir and the Brook Singers. For more information call 740-685-2566. Meadowbrook High School, 58615 Marietta Road, Byesville.

Dec. 17

Diamond Rio. Grammy Award-winners bring their Holiday & Hits tour to New Philadelphia. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $53 and are on sale now at the Performing Arts Center box office, 330-308-6400 or online at www.kent.edu/tuscpac. The Performing Arts Center Kent State Tuscarawas, 330 University Dr. N.E. in New Philadelphia.

Dec. 19

Away In The Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas. This hilarious musical comedy takes you back to 1959 and the day of the Sunday school Christmas program. The Church Ladies will perform at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now at the Performing Arts Center box office, 330-308-6400, or online at www.kent.edu/tuscpac. The Performing Arts Center Kent State Tuscarawas, 330 University Dr. N.E. in New Philadelphia.

Dec. 23

North Pole Outpost. Stop by the Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center for a day of North Pole-themed activities. Visit the pro shop for cookie decorating, mailing letters to Santa, and holiday crafts for the kids. The cost is $10 per child; lodge and cabin guests are free. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information call 740-435-9000. Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center, 14755 Cadiz Road, Cambridge.

This list will be updated as more events are announced.

