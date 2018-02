Martin: Trump Jr. has made public statements saying they have received financing from Russia. Trump himself has made public statements asking Russia to interfere in our elections. Sessions has had to publicly admit he wasn't forthcoming in his statements to Congress concerning meetings with Russians. Jared Kushner was found to have attempted to set up a back channel of communication with Russia outside of American intelligence oversight. Mike Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying about meetings with Russians. George Papadopoulos has pleaded guilty to lying about meetings with Russians. Trump Jr. has admitted lying about a meeting with Russians in Trump Tower and Trump has admitted to helping him write an untrue statement to help cover it up. Trump has admitted publicly that he fired Comey over the Russia investigation. Trump has twice invited known Russian intelligence officials into the White House and at least once divulged "code word secret" information to them. Trump has resisted implementing sanctions against Russia that was overwhelmingly passed by congress.