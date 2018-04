In 'I Feel Pretty', Amy Schumer stars as Renee Barrett - a woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy every day. After suffering a fall at a spin class, she wakes up believing she is suddenly the most beautiful woman on the planet.

