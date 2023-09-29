'We feel your presence': Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' widow, kids celebrate late DJ's birthday

Allison Holker, widow of dancer and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss, celebrated what would have been her late husband's 41st birthday Friday with heartfelt pictures of their children at his gravesite.

Holker shared the message honoring the "beautiful, sweet, kind and loving" Boss on Instagram. "Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us," she wrote in the caption alongside photos of their children: son Maddox, 7, and daughters Weslie, 15, and Zaia, 3. "We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together. We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day."

The 35-year-old dancer and choreographer added that Boss' birthday is "a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world."

DeGeneres also chimed in via the comments: "It's a beautiful day. Sending you all so much love."

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess wrote that Holker was "an incredible woman," and former NFL player Emmanuel Ancho said, "I'm proud of you, you're so incredibly strong."

Boss died by suicide at a hotel in December, according to a report from the Los Angeles medical examiner. He joined DeGeneres' long-running syndicated daytime talk show as a guest DJ in 2014 and was a permanent fixture – and later co-executive producer on the show – until "Ellen" ended its 19-year run in May 2022.

In a People interview this past May, Holker said she missed "the little things" she shared with Boss. "We'd have so many random conversations, and there was so much laughter. Our love was so real and so loud. We always told people our house was like a choreographed dance."

She also revealed her struggles understanding "what was happening in that moment" of his death. "No one had any inkling that he was low. He didn't want people to know. He just wanted to be everyone's Superman and protector."

If you or someone you know needs support for mental health, suicidal thoughts or substance abuse call, text or chat:

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988 and 988lifeline.org

BlackLine: 800-604-5841 and callblackline.com

Trans Lifeline: 877-565-8860 and translifeline.org

Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 800-273-8255 and press 1 to talk to someone or send a text message to 838255 to connect with a VA responder. You can also start a confidential online chat session at Veterans Crisis Chat. veteranscrisisline.net

Contributing: Morgan Hines, Elise Brisco, Erin Jensen and Edward Segarra

