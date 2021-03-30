‘We Feel Grief and Anger,’ Say BTS in Emotional Note to Stop Asian Hate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ellise Shafer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

South Korean pop group BTS has posted a letter expressing its support for the Stop Asian Hate movement that has arisen as a result of increased frequency in instances of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

“We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” reads the statement, which was published both in Korean and English. “We feel grief and anger. We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English.”

More from Variety

On March 16, eight people were killed in a series of shootings at three Atlanta spas or massage parlors, six of whom were Asian women. Anti-Asian hate crimes have been on the rise since 2020, increasing by nearly 150% in that year alone, according to a report released by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

In response, BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — united in a singular voice — went on to explain how their own experiences with racism have caused them to feel “powerless” and “chip away” at their self-esteem.

“We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason,” the letter continues. “Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem. What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians.”

BTS explained that it took them “considerable time” to decide how exactly to communicate this very important message, but ended the note with a statement of unity: “But what our voice must convey is clear. We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”

Read BTS’ full post below.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • K-Pop superstars BTS tweet statement condemning racial violence against Asian-Americans

    "We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look," the statement said.

  • K-pop's BTS speak out on rising anti-Asian racism

    South Korea's K-pop music group BTS called for an end to anti-Asian racism, revealing that their own experiences "were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem."

  • NY Public Housing Inspector Sends Racist 'Ching Chong' Letter to Vietnamese Tenants

    An unnamed worker at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development reportedly addressed the letter to "Chi** Ch***," a racial slur used against people of Asian descent, in place of the actual names of the Vietnamese immigrant recipients, reports ABC7 NY. Khang Duong and Duc Pham, roommates in an East Side apartment unit, were baffled that the racist letter came from an official city agency.

  • Letters to the Editor: I had no idea I shouldn't ask Asian Americans 'where they're from.' I'll stop immediately

    'The fact that my question is offensive was eye-opening,' a reader writes. 'And I will try to not re-offend."

  • School plotters often are bullied, suffer from depression

    The warning signs are all there. Students who were making plans to attack schools showed the same types of troubled histories as those who carried them out. The study by the Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center is a twist on the study of school shootings.

  • ‘The Office’ Actress Speaks Out on Show’s Racist Portrayal of Asian Women in Episode

    “The Office” has come under fire for its portrayal of Asian Americans after an actress spoke out about her experience on the hit NBC sitcom. Kat Ahn, who starred as Amy in the holiday episode “A Benihana Christmas,” recalled her time on the show eight years after its finale, according to the Washington Post. In the episode, Steve Carell’s character, Michael Scott, has lunch at the popular Japanese steakhouse chain restaurant which he calls “Asian Hooters.”

  • Priest in Honduras rips masks off worshippers' faces

    A priest in northwestern Honduras rips masks off worshippers during Palm Sunday celebrations. He justifies himself by saying: "I walk around with nothing, because I believe in God's mercy." --Duration: 01:11

  • Man stabbed in neck for refusing to give spare change on Michigan Ave.

    The victim said he was approached by someone asking for spare change, when he refused, the person allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him in the throat area, according to police.

  • Candace Owens: Democrats think Blacks are 'neanderthals' with 'racist' Voter ID claims

    'Candance' host tells 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Democrats using minorities as 'pawns' in political game

  • Chauvin didn't get up after told no Floyd pulse: prosecutor

    Jerry Blackwell, a prosecutor with the Minnesota attorney general's office, told jurors that officers who wear the Minneapolis police badge pledge to never use "unnecessary force or violence.""You will learn that on May 25, Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of George Floyd," Blackwell said.He displayed a still image from a bystander's cellphone video of Chauvin, who is white, with his knee on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs.Prosecutors played the most widely seen bystander video to jurors on Monday. Chauvin, dressed in a gray suit, a blue face mask and a blue shirt and tie, took pages of notes on a yellow legal pad as the dying moans of Floyd and the yelling of horrified onlookers filled the courtroom.Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, with his lawyers arguing that he followed his training and that the main cause of Floyd's death, which the county examiner ruled a homicide, was a drug overdose. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.The Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and the three other officers involved the day after the arrest. Floyd's death ignited a global protest movement over police brutality against Black people.

  • Maxar Delivers Spacecraft Bus for NASA’s Psyche Mission

    Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced the delivery of the Solar Electric Propulsion (SEP) Chassis to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) for the NASA Discovery Mission, Psyche. The SEP Chassis is based on Maxar’s 1300-class platform, the world’s most trusted spacecraft, which provided NASA the opportunity to budget, design and build the historic Psyche mission on flight-proven, commercially developed hardware.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn's profit slips, warns on 'materials shortages'

    TAIPEI -Major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn on Tuesday posted a lower fourth-quarter profit that lagged expectations as the pandemic hit margins, and warned of the impact of "materials shortages" amid tight global chip supplies. The Taiwanese firm, the world's largest contract electronics maker booked an October-December net profit of T$45.97 billion ($1.61 billion), a 4% decline from a year earlier, and compared with the T$50.89 billion average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. Chief Financial Officer David Huang said the company's gross margin was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but strong smartphone sales still contributed to stronger-than-expected performance in the fourth quarter, though he did not elaborate.

  • 'I was afraid to walk the streets of our community': ACLU President Deborah Archer shares how discrimination fueled her career

    ACLU president Deborah Archer shares her story and goals for the organization.

  • Why my heart breaks for what has become of my beloved Burma

    It was my golden wedding anniversary on Feb 2, when I switched on my television, expecting the usual dull, depressing news about coronavirus. But what flashed up on the screen instead was a series of terrifying images from my beautiful home country, Burma (now known by some – though not by me – as Myanmar). I watched with horror as the military drove trucks through Yangon, the capital city and my old home, ending a decade-long experiment in democracy under the leadership of my old schoolmate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was deposed and placed under house arrest for the second time in her life, for the spurious accusation of illegally importing walkie-talkies. Standing in my living room in Oxford, more than 5,000 miles away, I became overwhelmed with memories. I thought of my warm childhood, sitting beneath the fruit trees in my grandmother’s garden; and of our family’s hurried and torturous escape. I tried to keep calm, but couldn’t stop the tears. In the two months since the coup, the south-east Asian country has been plunged once again into violence. Day after day, young protesters line the streets – acts of defiance usually met with brutal retribution from army leaders. On Saturday, the bloodiest day since the coup, the military killed more than 100 at pro-democracy protests across the country, prompting international outrage. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, described the violence as a “new low”. Those scenes of violence have now come to encapsulate Burma, in the Western consciousness at least. But they couldn’t be more different to my own cocooned childhood. Born in 1949, I was raised during Burma’s “golden era”, part of the first cohort of children with no memory of British rule, although I still learnt English at the English Methodist School, the first choice for the children of the Burmese elite. There, I studied the kings and queens of Great Britain, and read Burmese Days, George Orwell’s unflattering account of life as a colonial soldier in the waning days of the Empire. I was at school with Suu Kyi; I remember her signing up to be a school prefect, telling younger pupils to get into line.

  • GoFundMe for Family of Pakistani Uber Eats Driver in Fatal Carjacking Raises Over $700K

    A GoFundMe campaign organized to help the family of a Pakistani immigrant killed in a carjacking in Washington D.C. last week has now raised over $700,000. Two teenagers have been arrested and charged for carjacking and assaulting Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, on the 1200 block of Van Street SE in Washington D.C. on March 23. The two suspects, aged 13 from Southeast D.C. and 15 from Fort Washington, Maryland, also fired a stun gun at the victim during the incident, according to NBC Washington.

  • NYPD seeking more information on brutal subway attack

    The disturbing video shows one man punching another in the head and choking him until he appears to lose consciousness. No one could be seen helping or intervening.

  • Rep. Judy Chu concerned local officials won't designate Atlanta shootings a hate crime

    Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" that she was concerned that the suspect in the Atlanta spa shootings, where six of the eight victims were Asian women, would not be charged with a hate crime. Why it matters: While Georgia already has hate crimes laws in place, Chu is calling for a federal investigation led by the Department of Justice "to ensure that there are the resources necessary to provide the evidence to declare it a hate crime."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA potential DOJ investigation would include tracing the shooter's steps and interviewing sources in their native languages and looking at the suspect's social media history, Chu said.Chu and members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus traveled to Georgia this weekend to retrace the shooter's steps. “It becomes clear to us, all three spas were Asian spas where there was a certainty that if he shot into them he was going to kill Asian women.” “It should not have to fall on the Department of Justice, but let me tell you that our whole hate crimes system in the United States is quite flawed,” Chu said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Where is my aunt? Kids separated from relatives at the border strain U.S. shelters

    Ten-year-old Leonardo had not seen his mother in years. Instead on Feb. 23, he descended an escalator in the Los Angeles airport for the long-awaited reunion alone. As President Joe Biden's administration grapples with how to house thousands of unaccompanied minors crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, advocates say ending a long-standing practice of separating children like Leonardo from caretaking relatives would help reduce overcrowding in U.S. government custody.

  • This beauty brand is the only line to follow the National Eczema Association’s ingredient guidelines

    "This never breaks me out, and is my tried and true!!” The post This beauty brand is the only line to follow the National Eczema Association’s ingredient guidelines appeared first on In The Know.

  • Overseas athletes may be able to take part in Olympic test events, organisers say

    International athletes could be invited to participate in test events before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer, organisers said on Monday. The events will be a dress rehearsal in how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as organisers host an international sports event during a global pandemic. "At the moment we are currently gauging how many athletes would like to participate in the test events... We will coordinate with the government once we can confirm those numbers," senior Tokyo 2020 official Yasuo Mori told reporters.