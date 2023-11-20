'Feds' Exclusive Clip
Octavia Spencer executive produces true-crime series examining the FBI.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- MS13 is the most violent street gang I've ever investigated.
- Rapes, murders, and violence. MS13 has left a trail of victims throughout greater Boston.
- Their moniker stands for control, rape, murder. They wanted to take over the drug business here in Boston.
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- Three teenagers murdered and an innocent mother killed in MS13 crossfire.
- They're recruiting kids as young as 10 and 11 years old.
- MS13, they are like animals because they make young kids into psychos.
- He's bleeding everywhere.
- They were trafficking in violence. And that violence is everything to them.
- They stepped in 38 times.
- MS13 turned a hardworking blue-collar community into their own hunting ground for murders.
- And so my job is to protect those kids. I do it because I want our communities to be safer. I want to protect our country. My name is Special Agent Jeff Wood.