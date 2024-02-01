February TV Preview: 11 New Shows to Watch

Don’t sleep on February. It’s a mighty month — even though it’s still the shortest, even with an extra day — in entertainment, this year sandwiched between Emmys and Oscars and full of intriguing new titles as well as red carpet season.

Like every month, IndieWire has compiled the new television that our team is most excited about in February. This only applies to new shows or anthologies (sorry, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”), and is mostly limited to English-language series. Some titles also appeared in our 2024 TV preview or 2024 Netflix TV preview (and if you’re still catching up on January TV — like we are — here are the 17 new titles we picked last month).

More from IndieWire

This year’s February TV slate includes highly-anticipated big-to-small screen adaptations (Prime Videos’ “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” and Netflix’s “One Day”), the thrilling docudrama “Genius: MLK/X,” two big swings from Apple TV+ (“The New Look” and “Constellation”), and Netflix’s live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” among others. From February 1 until February 29 (told you that extra day was worth it), the month has everything from “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley’s network return to FX’s lavish production of “Shōgun” with Hiroyuki Sanada. This month has the range, the tenacity, and the goods, and it knows what it’s bringing to the table.

*Indicates title already appeared in a 2024 preview piece.

Erin Strecker and Ben Travers also contributed to this list.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.