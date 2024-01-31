What to do in February in Naples: Seafood, Greek fests, Cars on Fifth, plays and more

Seasonal Naples resident Bill Mandros of Parsippany, New Jersey, cooks Saganaki, or flaming cheese, at the annual St. Katherine Greek Fest at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in 2013. The popular returns this weekend.

GREEK, SEAFOOD FESTS THIS WEEKEND, OTHER EVENTS

Bonita Springs Food Truck Rally and Pop-up Biergarten: From live music to a collection of food trucks, a variety of German and American beers and even a stein-holding competition, this free event aims to target the tradition and spirit of a German-style biergarten. From Feb. 1-3 at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds Road, Bonita, the event will run from 3-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from noon-9 p.m. Saturday. Open to people of all ages and leashed, well-mannered dogs. Visit Pop-up Biergarten Events on Facebook.

Everglades Seafood Festival: The Florida Stone Crabbers Association presents the 54th annual festival in Everglades City from Feb. 2-4 at 102 Copeland Ave., Everglades City. Kicking off festivities from 4:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, attendees are able to gain free admission by donating canned foods. Adult admission Saturday (10 a.m.-10 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) are a $10 minimum donation per adult. The event is headlined by country music group Lonestar from 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday. More at evergladesseafoodfestival.org/.

Greek Fest at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church: Greek music, dancing, vendors and artisans Feb. 2-4 at 7100 Airport-Pulling Road, Naples. Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-7 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 with the exception of free admission on Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Children 12 and younger have free admission all weekend. More at (239) 591-3430 or stkatherinenaples.org.

WolfStock BrewFest and concert: Live entertainment, local craft beer and food to benefit Shy Wolf Sanctuary Education & Experience Center from 4-8 p.m. Feb. 3. Takes place at The Cove at Paradise Coast Sports Complex – 3920 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. General admission is $50, or $25 for minors and non-drinkers. More at wolfstockfl.org.

Sensory-Friendly Saturdays at Naples Botanical Garden: This event is created especially for guests and families with autism spectrum disorder and other sensory processing needs. Family-friendly hands-on activities and an air-conditioned take-a-break space will be provided. 4-6 p.m. Feb. 10, March 16, April 27 and May 11 at 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. Admission is free but must RSVP ahead of time in order to minimize disturbances at naplesgarden.org.

Big Game Watch Party: Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples is hosting this free admission event on Super Bowl Sunday. Attendees are invited to watch the big game on the largest outdoor screen in Southwest Florida. Food trucks on site and drinks available from The Cove Outdoor Beer & Wine Bar Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Great Lawn Area, 3920 City Gate Blvd. N. More at playparadisecoast.com.

Italian Cultural Society of Naples’s Film Series: Showings of both parts of “Perlasca: The Courage of a Just Man” begins at 6:45 p.m. in the Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S. Part One will show Feb. 19 and Part Two on Feb. 26. Attendees are asked to make a voluntary contribution of $5. More at (239) 434-3323.

ART FAIRS IN NAPLES, BONITA, ESTERO

Art in the Park: Presented by Naples Art Institute Feb. 3 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1600 Fleischmann Blvd. (Fleischmann Park), Naples. Free. More at naplesart.org.

Bonita Springs National Art Festival: Feb. 10-11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. marks the second festival in Arts Bonita’s annual series of three. Riverside Park, Downtown Bonita Springs ― 10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs. Admission is free with suggested donation of $5. More at artcenterbonita.org.

Art Among the Blossoms: Presented by Green Door Nursery and A. Jaron Fine Jewelry from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 17. The free event will bring together over 30 vendors and will feature a one-day-only plant sale from the nursery. 3700 Bayshore Drive, Naples. More at (239) 403-4736.

Coconut Point Art Festival: More than 200 exhibitors gather Feb.17-18 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 23181 Via Villagio Drive in Estero (Coconut Point Mall). Free. More at artfestival.com.

Bonita Springs Fine Arts at the Promenade: The Promenade at Bonita Bay, 26795 S. Bay Drive, Bonita Springs. Feb. 23-25, noon-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. Free. More at (239) 293-9448 or boulderbrook.net.

Naples Art Institute National Art Fair: For its 45th annual event, the art fair has moved to a new location: Park Street and Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Ave. S., downtown Naples. Feb. 23-25, from 5-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Free with donations appreciated. More at naplesart.org.

JAZZ ON THE LAWN, BIG BAND CONCERTS AND MORE MUSIC

Naples High School Rhythm and Blues Extravaganza: An event catered by Cosmos Ristorante & Pizzeria featuring festive jazz selections by the Naples High School Golden Eagle Band’s Jazz Band, Percussion Ensemble, and special guest: World-renowned jazz saxophonist Lew Del Gatto. An online silent auction is 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at Lorenzo Walker Technical College, 3702 Estey Ave., Naples. Tickets are $35, first come first buy. It’s expected to sell out in advance. More at napleshighband.com.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, indoors at River Park Community Center, 301 11th St. N., Naples. Other concerts are set for the same time and place March 2 and April 6. All concerts are free but donations are greatly appreciated and needed. More at naplesjazzsociety.com.

Jazz vocalist Nicole Henry at the Performing Arts Center: The highly acclaimed vocalist is making her Bonita Springs debut at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, in the Performing Arts Center’s Hinman Auditorium, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Tickets from $49 plus fee. More at artcenterbonita.org.

Jazz on the Lawn: An afternoon of live music, food and drink to benefit the Black History Baggage Car Project ― the first dedicated space to tell the Black history story in Collier County. Event headlined by Yaya Diamond and the Dream Chasers. From 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, 3920 City Gate Blvd. N. Tickets start at $45. More at blackhistorybaggagecarnaples.org.

Performance by the St. Olaf Choir: Emmy-award winning St. Olaf Choir will perform at Moorings Presbyterian Church, 791 Harbour Drive, Naples at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, during their 2024 national tour. Tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for students of all ages. More at stolafchoir.com.

Lindsay Garrisons’s piano concert: From 3-5 p.m. Feb. 4 at Naples United Church of Christ in the Sanctuary, 5200 Crayton Road, Naples. Free. More at (239) 261-5469 or naplesucc.org.

Stardust Memories Big Band in 2024 celebrates its 10th season, performing outdoor, evening concerts in Cambier Park, Naples, and Riverside Park, Bonita Springs. Concerts start at 7 p.m. Shows run various weekends, starting Jan. 22-23.

Stardust Memories Big Band: Group has returned for its 10th season, performing outdoor, evening concerts. Musicians play songs from legendary American big bands including Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie, Artie Shaw and Duke Ellington. Concerts start at 7 p.m. and are in Cambier Park, Naples (Monday nights), and at Riverside Park, Bonita Springs (Tuesday nights) ― a total of 12 performances. Shows are Feb. 5-6; Feb. 19-20; March 11-12; March 25-26; and April 8-9. Suggested donation of $5 per person requested. More at stardustmemoriesbigband.com.

10th Anniversary Celebration with Michael Fabiano: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, a one-night-only celebration of Gulfshore Opera’s decade in Southwest Florida. Moorings Presbyterian Church, 791 Harbour Drive, Naples. Tickets from $35 plus fee. More at (239) 529-3925 or gulfshoreopera.org.

Naples Dixieland Jazz Band: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at Cambier Park, Sixth Avenue South and Eighth Street South. Other concerts are set for the same time and place March 10 and April 21. Please bring lawn chairs. All concerts free but donations are greatly appreciated and needed. More at naplesjazzsociety.com.

“Elixir of Love”: This Gulfshore Opera production is touring Southwest Florida on Feb. 22-29. Set in the old West, the opera features a boy who falls in love with his small-town mayor’s daughter. Will a love potion help him pursue both his sweetheart and the American dream? There will be three showings across various times and locations with tickets ranging from $35-$75. More at (239) 529-3925 or gulfshoreopera.org.

Koreshan Nights Concert Series: Bring a chair and enjoy live music by musician Ross Mead from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, performed from the porch of the Planetary Court at Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road., Estero. Pryceless Island Grill food truck will be on site. Gate opens at 6:30 p.m. and music begins at 7. General admission $10. Tickets at friendsofkoreshan.org.

Ben Rosenblum’s jazz concert: Internationally-touring jazz pianist, accordionist and composer based in New York City, Ben Rosenblum, will perform alongside his sextet ― The Nebula Project ― at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27. The intimate concert is at the Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive. Tickets $25-$30. marcoislandart.org.

Live music at Miromar Outlets: Enjoy musicians playing on the plaza, between Ford’s Garage & Naples Flatbread and in the Restaurant Piazza. miromaroutlets.com.

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE, THEATERZONE, MORE PLAYS

The cast of "The Refugee," a new comedy at Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples. It runs through Feb. 4.

"The Refugees": World premiere of play by Brent Askari, this bold new comedy explores patriotism, identity, and belonging at Gulfshore Playhouse. Various times and days through Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S. Tickets from $40 for adults or from $25 for students. gulfshoreplayhouse.org or (239) 261-7529.

"The Lifespan of a Fact": Based on the book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal, a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth. Various times and days through Feb. 4 at The Studio Players in Joan Jenks Auditorium at Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Tickets from $35 plus a fee. thestudioplayers.org or (239) 398-9192

"A Cracker at The Ritz": Hilarious duo of Compton & Bennett returns with a popular musical poking fun at Southwest Florida. They perform twice a month at Arts Bonita. 7 p.m. Feb. 6 and 20 and March 12 and 19. $35-$45. Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. 239-495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

"Million Dollar Quartet": In December 1956, at the legendary Sun Records in Memphis, an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together for one of the greatest jam sessions ever at the studio where they all launched their careers. Feb. 8-18 at TheatreZone, 13275 Livingston Road, Naples. Tickets $50. theatre.zone or 888-966-3352, ext. 1.

“The Queen of Bingo”: The Marco Island Center for the Arts is bringing bingo to center stage. The comedic play follows two middle-aged sisters as they embark on a journey of bingo and companionship while also battling loneliness. The audience even gets to participate in the “Middle Bird Special,” a bingo game that takes place within the show. Feb. 7-25 with tickets starting at $40. 1010 Winterberry Drive. (239) 394-4221 or marcoislandart.org

“Into the Breeches!”: This play by George Brant takes the audience at Gulfshore Playhouse back to 1942, when World War II called millions away to Europe. This leaves a collection of actresses to take the spotlight with the typical leading actors away. This play-within-a-play will show at various times and days from Feb. 15-March 10, at the Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S. Tickets from $40 for adults or from $25 for students. gulfshoreplayhouse.org or (239) 261-7529

STANDUP COMEDY IN COLLIER COUNTY

Adam Carolla: The comedian performs Feb. 2-3 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $45 general admission, plus a fee. 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2; 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901

Henry Cho: The comedian performs Feb. 12-14 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee for the Feb. 12 and 13 shows, both at 6:30 p.m. and $30 general admission, plus a fee for the Valentine’s Day show on Feb. 14 at 6:45 p.m. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901

Nate Bargatze arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: TNRA463

Nate Bargatze: The comedian performs Feb. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Tickets are selling out fast, prices start at $39.75. More at (239) 948-7825 or hertzarena.com

Jamie Kennedy: The comedian performs Feb. 23 and 24 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23; 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901

ONGOING, KARAOKE, TRIVIA AND MORE

Karaoke: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays at Z's Music Kitchen, 12655 Tamiami Trail E., Naples. Visit Z's Music Kitchen on Facebook.

Open Jam: 7-10 p.m. Tuesday's Z's Music Kitchen, 12655 Tamiami Trail E., Naples. Enjoy music and food. More at 239-304-9552 or zsmusickitchen.com.

Jebry's Jazz and Blues Jam Session: 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday at Dogtooth bar and restaurant, 5310 Shirley St., Naples. 239-431-7004

Karaoke: 10:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at Sneaky Pete's, 3465 Bonita Beach Road SW, No. 120, Bonita Springs. 239-498-8887 or sneakypetesbonita.com

Trivia: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays at South Street City Oven and Grill at Goodlette Corners, 1410 Pine Ridge Road, Suite 4, Naples.

Trivia: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at South Street City Oven and Grill at Founders Square, 8845 Founders Square Drive, Naples.

FARMERS MARKETS

Third Street South Farmers Market: 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays on Third Street South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

St. Paul’s Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at 3901 Davis Blvd., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Naples. Gift shop and unique boutique.

Immokalee State Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

Friends of Koreshan Sunday Market: Open 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays at a new location, Three Oaks Town Center, 18731 Three Oaks Parkway, south Lee County. More on Facebook.

Inyoni Organic Farm: This 6-acre all-organic farm offers online ordering with Saturday pickup on the farm. Learn more at facebook.com/inyoniorganicfarm.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets: Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Marco Island Farmers Market,

Pine Ridge Road Farmers Market: Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays at 3370 Pine Ridge Road, North Naples. Find it on Facebook for more.

Marco Island Farmers Market: Wednesdays through April 10, 2024, at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Ave.

BOAT SAFETY CLASS IN NAPLES

America’s Boating Class: Classes begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, and Feb. 24, at the Naples Sail & Power Squadron’s Training Center, 297 Airport Road N. The class also includes a free on-the-water training cruise on a different day. This class will teach basic boating knowledge with topics such as introduction to boating, boat law, boating safety, navigation, and boating problems among other subjects. There is a $50 charge for the book and materials payable on the first day of class. Passing the exam qualifies you for the Florida Safe Boating certification. Please verify your attendance and sign up for this class by emailing GJD2011@AOL.COM.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Things to do in Naples in February: Food fests, Cars on Fifth, more