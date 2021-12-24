Fear of God to Drop "Seafoam" Variation of Its California Slip-On

Following the rising trend of mules due to the pandemic, Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God is releasing another iteration of the airy California slip-on, this time in "Seafoam," which bears a mint green hue.

The silhouette derives its inspiration from the West Coast and is hand-sculpted, featuring a backless design with a slit on its lateral medial side for ventilation. A waffle-like texture rounds the elevated outsoles, while the logo is engraved on the heels and the footbed, providing some edge to its minimalistic outlook.

The slip-on will be available on Fear of God's Instagram on December 24 for $195 USD.