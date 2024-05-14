Fear Factory to haunt the halfway point to Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Did you realize we’re already halfway to Halloween? Fear Factory does, and they’re celebrating with a spooky weekend event for Halloween enthusiasts to enjoy.

Guests will be able to go through the haunt this weekend on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are available online.

It will be “lights out”, meaning guests will have just a finger light to guide them among the thrills and chills.

“We’re excited because for us, it’s kicking off the season. Halfway to Halloween is our first event of this year….It’s kind of like get everybody out and get excited and get pumped up,” said Rob Dunfield, the co-owner of Fear Factory.

Zombie buses will be available for transportation from The Gateway. Dunfield said they’ll be coming and going from Fear Factory and the Gateway about every 30 minutes, and decked out in perfect Halloween spirit.

Fear Factory was recently named the top haunt of 2023 by the Haunted Attraction Association.

Fear Factory is located at what once was Portland Cement Works in the 1800s. Due to the danger of manufacturing in those days through the use of boiling liquid and heavy machinery, the building saw several accidents.

“This factory has had a lot of old industrial accidents and incidents from train car derailments to electrocutions and workers that got pulled into cement machinery and things like that,” said Dunfield.

During the off-season, he said they have paranormal groups regularly coming through and summer concerts outside.

Dunfield said he’s looking forward to the Halfway to Halloween event this weekend, which will give guests a taste of what is coming later this year.

