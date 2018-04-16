Fear boss on those other Walking Dead crossovers

From Digital Spy

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead's season 4 opener and The Walking Dead's season 8 finale.

After all the build-up, Fear the Walking Dead has finally shown us how Morgan (Lennie James) has arrived on the show.

The season four opener 'What's Your Story?' focused mainly on Morgan's journey immediately following The Walking Dead season eight finale 'Worth', but he wasn't the only Walking Dead character to appear in the episode.

So as it turned out, Fear's season four opener also saw brief appearances from Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Carol (Melissa McBride) and Jesus (Tom Payne) as they all showed up at the Scavengers' old home where Morgan was staying.

They all tried to persuade him to return to the group and their constant appearances only served to force him to pick up his stick and trek across the country to get away from them.

Fear showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Evan Goldberg have spoken to EW about the surprise appearances, noting that it mainly came about from their belief that Morgan had to have "some final moments" with them.

"I don't think we ever dreamed that we would get to be writing for Rick, for Carol, and for Jesus. So it was kind of a very exciting moment when we realised all the pieces were lining up," enthused Chambliss.

Goldberg added: "These are people that are very important in his life. The things that they say to him when they visited in the Heaps are very much things that emotional Morgan is going to carry with him throughout the season.

"So even though he's walking and actually running away from The Walking Dead, those words and what they mean to Morgan are going to resonate, so he's carrying a piece of Rick, Carol, and Jesus with him."