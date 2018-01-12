All your favourite franchises are ending in 2019

There’s a major entertainment calamity around the corner, and we’re not sure how we’re going to deal with it when it gets here.

Literally every single pop culture franchise that’s kept us going for the last decade or so is about to come to an end, and there’s currently no clear sign as to what’s going to replace them.

So, you’d better enjoy 2018 while it lasts, because 2019 is going to be the year of the franchise death.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at this line-up of properties that are definitely doomed next year.

Game Of Thrones (2011 – 2019)

After months of rumours, it’s official, Game Of Thrones is taking a year off before its final season airs in 2019.

The six-episode, eighth and final season will leave a fairly massive gap in the telly schedule when it finally concludes – every major channel in the world has tried its hand at making its own Game Of Thrones, with no-one finding the success of HBO’s iconic series.

Something will come along to equal it eventually, but with no obvious contenders on the horizon (aside from the FIVE spin-offs HBO are currently gambling will be as good as the original), the golden age of TV may be about to come to an end.

Avengers (2008 – 2019)

We’re all excited for Avengers: Infinity War but, when we think about it, we’re not entirely sure why.

Seriously, why exactly are we looking forward to seeing the heroes we’ve spent the last ten years getting to know having their spines ripped out by Thanos?

As team-members like Iron Man, Captain America and the rest come to their contractual end, the Avengers as we know them will cease to exist in 2019. Yep, the release of Infinity War 2 will bring the curtain down on over a decade of entertainment. We’re bracing ourselves for the devastation.

Star Wars (1977 – 2019)

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in 'The Last Jedi'

Yeah, yeah – we know, Disney will never let Star Wars end, they’ll still be releasing force-based movies long after we’re all dead. That said, in 2019 something rather big does come to an end in the Star Wars universe – the Skywalker saga.

According to JJ Abrams, his Episode IX will be a conclusion of a story that’s been told since 1977 – it’s the spine of Star Wars. In fact, there hasn’t been a single Star Wars flick without a Skywalker family member (even Rogue One featured Anakin in his Vader cosplay).

Will we care as much about a galaxy far, far away, when it’s entirely populated by a bunch of characters we’ve never met before? Disney will certainly be hoping so, but there’s no getting away from it – Star Wars will end in 2019 for a lot of fans who grew up on the franchise.

X-Men (2000 – 2019)