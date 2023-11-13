‘Fauda’ Crewmember Killed in Action During Israel-Hamas War in Gaza

Matan Meir, a crewmember on hit Netflix series “Fauda,” has been killed in action during the Israel-Hamas war, the show’s production team have confirmed.

The Times of Israel reported that Meir, along with four other Israeli soldiers, was killed after encountering a booby-trapped tunnel next to a mosque in Northern Gaza on Nov. 11. Meir was 38 years old.

“We are absolutely devastated to share that one of our very own Fauda family members, Matan Meir, was killed in action in Gaza,” the Fauda team posted on Instagram. “Matan was an integral part of the crew for all 4 seasons of Fauda. The entire cast and crew are completely heartbroken by this tragic loss. We would like to extend our condolences to Matan’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

“Fauda” star and co-creator Lior Raz also shared the message, adding: “I loved you, Matan. Thank you for everything.”

Showrunner Avi Issacharoff also paid tribute on social media, saying: “May his memory be a blessing.”

“Fauda,” which first came out in 2014, charts the ups and downs of Doron (played by Raz), a commander in the Israel Defence Forces counter-terrorism unit. The first season’s plotline saw Doron pursue a Hamas operative called “The Panther.” The show is based on Raz and Issacharoff’s own experiences of serving in the IDF.

As well as four seasons of “Fauda,” Meir had worked on shows including Israeli police dramas “Magpie” and “The Cops.”

The other soldiers killed alongside Meir were Moshe Yedidyah Leiter, Yossi Hershkovitz, Sergey Shmerkin and Netanel Harush.

The recent conflict between Hamas and Israel began on Oct. 7 when the terrorist group broke a ceasefire by murdering over 1,400 civilians on the Israel-Gaza border and taking a further 240 hostage. The hostages, which include a 10-month-old baby, children and elderly people, have now been held captive in Gaza for over five weeks.

