Father of Released Hostage Natalie, 17, Says She 'Sounds Very Good'
U.S. citizens Natalie Shoshana Raanan and her mother, Judith Tai Raanan, 59, were released into Israeli custody on Friday after being held hostage by Hamas for nearly two weeks
U.S. citizens Natalie Shoshana Raanan and her mother, Judith Tai Raanan, 59, were released into Israeli custody on Friday after being held hostage by Hamas for nearly two weeks
Judith and Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Ill., were visiting family when they were taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.
The State Department said roughly 20 Americans are still missing following the attack on Saturday.
