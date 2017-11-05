Fast & Furious: Tyrese Gibson calls time on feud with The Rock

Days after threatening to walk away from the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise over a falling out with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, it seems Tyrese Gibson has calmed down a bit.

On Friday, Gibson took to Instagram – his primary outlet for his frustrations with Johnson – and declared he’d had “a real Heart to Heart with one of Dewayne’s associates,” and promised “this will be my last post about him.”

The actor, who portrays motor-mouthed Roman Pierce in the turbo-charged action series, shifted the focus from his issues with Johnson to his excitement at the return of director Justin Lin on ‘Fast & Furious 9,’ remarking “it going to feel like the true #FastFamily all over again….. When we see Justin we see Paul.”

While Gibson (currently going through a legal battle with his ex-wife for custody of their daughter) does not address his somewhat rash promise to quit ‘Fast & Furious 9’ if Johnson returned, it would certainly appear he’s had a change of heart on that.

For the benefit of those struggling to keep up, Gibson had used previous Instagram posts to plead with Johnson not to go ahead with his planned ‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off movie with Jason Statham, as this would mean delaying production on ‘Fast & Furious 9.’

Johnson did not publicly respond to these posts, nor did he bend to Gibson’s demands. This led to a considerably angrier post from Gibson earlier this week, blasting Johnson as “a clown” and “a selfish champ.”

This feud comes not long after a similarly public falling out between Johnson and ‘Fast & Furious’ figurehead Vin Diesel during ‘Fast & Furious 8.’ Since then, Michelle Rodriguez has also threatened to quit over her unhappiness with series’ treatment of the female characters.

None of this would suggest the ‘Fast Family’ is a particularly happy one… but then, they don’t need to stay together for too much longer, as after ‘Fast & Furious 9’ (due April 2020), the series is planned to come to an end with a tenth instalment in 2021, marking the 20th anniversary of the 2001 original.

