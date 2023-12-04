'Fast Charlie' sneak peek: 'We have a problem'
Watch Pierce Brosnan in an exclusive clip from his latest thriller.
Video Transcript
[KNOCKING]
- Oh. Miss Kramer? I'm sorry to disturb you.
- Rolo's dead.
- Yes.
- Whacked?
- As it were, yes.
- As it were. Well, thanks for the heads up. I'll make sure to look up that life insurance policy he never got around to getting.
- I came here to discuss a problem Miss Marcie.
- And if I'm not interested in your problem? I see. You'll slap duct tape over my mouth and shove me in the trunk.
- Only if you're into that kind of thing. Just want to talk. Wait in the car, donut.