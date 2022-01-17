Farrah Abraham Arrested After Allegedly Slapping Security Guard at Restaurant

(Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty)

Farrah Abraham was taken into police custody over the weekend after allegedly slapping a security guard at a restaurant and bar in Los Angeles.

The 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom alum, 30, was arrested in Hollywood at Grandmaster Recorders Saturday night, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

"LAPD Hollywood Division responded to a battery investigation at [Grandmaster Recorders]," an LAPD rep tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Security at the location was advised of a possible fight on the rooftop. When security attempted to escort the suspect out of location, she slapped one of the security guards. Security called LAPD and placed the suspect under [private person's] arrest for battery."

TMZ reports that a witness claims they saw someone assault the group Abraham was with, after which the reality star "got belligerent," according to the outlet, and was asked to leave before she slapped a security guard. TMZ further reports that after an initial call to paramedics, a citizen's arrest was made and Abraham was taken into custody, only to be released not long after.

Alongside a video of her being restrained on a sidewalk, Abraham wrote on Instagram Sunday, "I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold."

"I've had a very traumatizing year and I don't deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered," she wrote.

Abraham went on to say that the restaurant "should fire their management, and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people," and thanked "the HOLLYWOOD police for rescuing myself from being held against my will and being attacked."

"I NEEDED HELP- I couldn't even use my phone," Abraham claimed. "I'm blessed to go to church today. I realize it's no longer safe for woman [sic] to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods. I look forward to my law degree and I look forward to court. Justice will be served as always. Woman [sic] it is a scary unsafe world we live in, act upon your rights and always care for others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you. You are resilient and you are stronger than all of the weak people out there who hurt and traumatize us."

Abraham went on to share photos of her body with marks she alleged were from the attack on her Instagram Story, blaming the restaurant for the "assault" and saying, "I will never normalize abuse or violence like this."

A rep for Abraham tells PEOPLE that she "is securing legal counsel and preparing for court in May and pressing charges." (Reps for the Grandmaster Recorders restaurant have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

Abraham first gained recognition after joining 16 and Pregnant in 2009. She was later cast on the spinoff shows Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG, making her last appearance within the franchise in 2017. In September, PEOPLE broke the news that she would be returning to her Teen Mom roots for a spinoff series titled Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which recently premiered.

"I think it's healthy for me to try to get back to work and see where things are," Abraham told TMZ of her return. "But I think there's so much more improvement to do for entertainment, so I'm excited to see how things are progressing."

"I think it's hard to go back to something that really didn't show the fullness of who I am and I think there's so much to show with people," she added. "So, we'll see if we can see that."

While speaking to TMZ last month ahead of the reunion series' premiere, Abraham claimed she was "physically" attacked while filming.

"I think I could walk through the door and like, drama is going to happen, sadly," the mother of 12-year-old daughter Sophia said. "I just warn others to keep their hands to themselves. Do not sneak attack a woman, and do not gang up on a woman, because I don't handle that too well. So that's kind of what happened to me."

Asked directly whether "physical drama" occurred, Abraham said, "Yeah, and I think people should not physically attack you."

"Especially after COVID and every other thing going on in our real world of news, don't touch people," she continued. "I still think a lot of the people who are on Teen Mom live in the past. I hope I'm bringing Teen Mom to, like, the 2022s of our world. And I don't live in the past, I live in the future."