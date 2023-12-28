The Farr Side: Fasciated by great stories

I’ve always been fascinated by a great story, particularly those that are of true origin. I find the history and the magic behind them just as mesmerizing as the story itself. They usually go hand-in-hand to set the moment even more for me.

One of my all-time favorites is the seasonal, “T’was The Night Before Christmas,” written by Clement Clarke Moore. Moore’s cherished and immortal words were first titled, “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” and were written for his family on Christmas Eve 1822.

That information was already enough for me to conjure up an image of a man sitting by candlelight or a crackling fire reading from a paper where he had composed words as a gift for his children. I’m interested because this was long before people drove themselves crazy with shopping for gifts that are mostly forgotten about within a few days. You see, Moore thought enough of his children to put pen to paper for something more — a legacy that, even he, didn’t see coming.

Moore’s children loved the poem their father had written for them so much so that word traveled. A year later, a family friend named Harriet Butler submitted Moore’s iconic poem to the Troy Sentinel (New York) where it first became published on Dec. 23, 1823.

For years after, Moore’s poem about St. Nicholas’s visit was reprinted countless times in numerous publications including newspapers, almanacs, and magazines. In 1837, it was published in book form in "The New York Book Of Poetry," which was edited by Charles Fenno Hoffman.

Moore’s reluctance to accept notoriety was noble, however, his children insisted he publish his poems, including the one he gifted to them that Christmas Eve so many years earlier. See, what a true gift he had given — the impact was just as strong later in their lives as it was that cold December night when he read it to them for the first time. Can you even imagine how awe-inspiring it must have been to hear those words, in that setting, for the very first time?

Moore’s book, simply titled, Poems, was published in 1844. To this day, “T’was The Night Before Christmas” remains the most published, most read, most memorized, and most collected book of Christmas literature of all time.

I loved reading and learning about Moore. I was reminded, in doing so, of a little story of my own. I was a third-grader in Mrs. Cook’s class at Wall Elementary School at Christmas time in 1981. Mrs. Cook had given us an assignment to write a Christmas poem to read before the class. I loved the assignment.

While sitting at our dining room table, I worked and worked at trying to come up with something good. My mom was in the kitchen baking up cookies and doing a lot of holiday baking. I can remember running lines by her and getting upset things weren’t working so well for me. Then, I remembered what she had said to me. She said to draw inspiration from something I loved about Christmas, and, for me, it was Moore’s poem.

So for the next couple of hours, my mom and I had tossed so many ideas around when we both came to this …

“Santa is the spirit of joy,Who delivers toys for girls and boys.

He goes down chimneys so is said,While children are nestled, all snug in their beds.So if you’ve been good, then have no fear,Santa will come again this year.”

It’s funny, but I can think back on this as if it was just yesterday. I can remember running home from school as fast as I could to show my mom that our poem had been published in the school’s newsletter. I was so proud of it. I still have it.

You know that year I probably got a lot of gifts to open and had a great Christmas, but it was writing that poem with my mom that was the best gift of all.

— David T. Farr is a Journal correspondent. Email him at farrboy@hotmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: The Farr Side: Fasciated by great stories