The Farr Side: Who deserves immortality in the Rock Hall of Fame?

So my newfound love for vinyl has allowed many new and interesting conversations with friends, readers and fellow music lovers. I’ve been on a quest now to acquire certain albums from my youth on vinyl, again. Man, what I wouldn’t give to have some of those from the '80s I used to have. Who knew this would come back like this?

Over the holidays, I came across a music store with a lot of used albums that were in amazing condition. It was pretty cool filing through the multiple rows of oldies but goodies. In doing so, the conversations with other record browsers proved almost as interesting as finding some of the albums I wanted for my own collection.

I’ve been amazed over the years at just how close-minded people are when it comes to music, particularly those artists who are in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Everybody appears to be an expert. I have found over the years that this is a touchy subject.

David T. Farr

Everybody seems to have their own idea as to just what rock and roll really is. And, that can be OK, too. However, tastes, trends and styles change.

Rock and Roll music is a combination of everything. There is no such one style or sound that defines the genre. That is what makes it so awesome. For a minute there I felt like an advocate for the Hall of Fame, if not for the artists some of these people were dissing on for being in the Hall.

This was all it took to get my gears turning. All I could even begin to think about were some of my favorites from my time and why they should be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

If you’ve never visited the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame you wouldn’t understand. I have visited the Rock Hall and it’s clear to see that every artist has the potential to shape the musical landscape. History has shown that to be true from the moment Elvis Presley entered the picture. I think Ice Cube stated it best when N.W.A. was inducted in 2016.

“Rock 'n' Roll is not an instrument: rock 'n' roll is not even a style of music. Rock 'n' roll is a spirit. It’s been going since the blues, jazz, bebop, soul, R&B, rock 'n' roll, heavy metal, punk rock and, yes, hip-hop. And what connects us all is that spirit. Rock 'n' roll is not conforming to the people who came before you, but creating your own path in music and in life,” he said.

To be nominated and inducted, artists become eligible 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording. Besides demonstrating unquestionable musical excellence and talent, inductees will have had a significant impact on the development, evolution and preservation of rock 'n' roll.

Keep in mind, this means artists like Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Alanis Morrissette and BoyzIIMen are now eligible. And, guess what folks they are very worthy of inclusion.

Throughout the next few weeks, I’m going to be highlighting several artists who I believe are worthy for induction into the Rock Hall and plead their case as to why they should be in.

Like you, I’m sometimes miffed by the nominees each year and wonder why some go in much earlier than others who maybe even paved the way for those already inducted. It amazes me that artists like REO Speedwagon, Boston, Olivia Newton-John, Cher (solo), Phil Collins (solo), Dire Straits, Kansas, Toto and Huey Lewis & The News are not already in. Or, what about Cyndi Lauper, Bryan Adams, Kool & The Gang, The Pointer Sisters, Kenny Loggins, Tori Amos, Dionne Warrick, Foreigner, Dire Straits, Tears For Fears, INXS and Culture Club?

It was cool to see that artists like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson got to see their names enshrined, despite being notable in the country music field. That’s the power of great music. I’d love to see a few others follow suit including Kenny Rogers, Ronnie Milsap, and perhaps Garth Brooks or even Alabama.

Who would you like see inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Shoot me an email and I’ll add them to my list. Perhaps you’ll see them featured this year in The Farr Side.

— David T. Farr is a Journal correspondent. Email him at farrboy@hotmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: The Farr Side: Who deserves immortality in the Rock Hall of Fame?