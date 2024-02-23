Far Out Funk and Blues Fest set to celebrate Tallahassee bicentennial

Indaba, Inc. presents the Far Out Funk and Blues Fest, a groundbreaking musical celebration in honor of Tallahassee's 200th anniversary.

Set to electrify audiences on Friday, April 19, at the Tucker Civic Center, 505 W. Pensacola St., with performances running from 6:05 p.m. until 11 p.m. Indaba, Inc. extends its heartfelt thanks to Visit Tallahassee and the City of Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency for their invaluable support in making this event possible.

Tickets are on sale for the Far Out Funk & Blues Festival set for April 19, 2024.

Tickets went on on sale Feb. 22. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5 pm.

“Anticipate a night that will stay with you for years to come,” says Donna Cotterell, reflecting on the festival. The event boasts an exceptional lineup, promising an unparalleled experience for music aficionados across generations. The lineup includes:

Keith Rodgers: Comedian/Host, Founder & CEO of Black On Black Rhyme/The Back Talk Poetry Troupe

Pharaohs of Funk: A dynamic ensemble playing a mix of Jazz, Funk, R&B, Rock, and more.

DieDra Ruff and the Ruff Pro Band: The Alabama Blues Queen brings her soulful sound to the stage.

Scottie Clinton: P-Funk royalty, R&B, Hip-Hop, and Pop artist

Nellie Tiger Travis: Renowned blues singer known for her powerful voice and captivating performances.

Klymaxx: The iconic all-female band celebrates their 40th Anniversary with their fan-favorite hits.

Zac Harmon: Award-winning blues artist known for his electrifying guitar skills.

Loose Ends (headliner): British R&B sensation with hit records spanning the 1980s and 1990s.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Far Out Funk and Blues Fest tickets go on sale in Tallahassee