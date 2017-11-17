Possible fantasy novel adaptations heading for the small screen

The revelation that Amazon would be developing a prequel TV series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy classic The Lord Of The Rings has proved to be something of a hot topic this week across the internet. Online discussion has raged over what era it might cover, which characters it might use and whether it has any hope of topping Peter Jackson’s seminal movie trilogy.

In the wake of this intriguing announcement therefore, it’s perhaps worth checking in on a few other cherished fantasy properties that also have TV series in gestation. Do any of these shows have the ingredients to rival the colossal success of HBO’s own fantasy juggernaut, Game Of Thrones? Here’s a quick run-down of the current state of play for several of the likeliest candidates:

Game of Thrones – The Spin-off

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones (HBO)

Every studio is clamouring to find “the next Game of Thrones” and understandably with the show coming to an end in just one season’s time, HBO have more than one eye on this dilemma themselves. Thrones fans needn’t worry too much however as it looks like the studio has the matter well in hand.

Earlier this year, George R R Martin himself confirmed via his blog a few salient details, namely that there are now a grand total of five different scripts in development and all of them are a prequel of sorts to the current show. With regards to the scripts’ subject matter, Martin said:

“For what it’s worth, I don’t especially like the term ‘spinoff,’ and I don’t think it really applies to these new projects. What we’re talking about are new stories set in the ‘secondary universe’ (to borrow Tolkien’s term) of Westeros.”

There is absolutely no shortage of A Song of Ice and Fire lore and history to choose from but Martin has also confirmed that neither his “Dunk and Egg” novellas nor the story of “Robert’s Rebellion” will be involved. This still leaves plenty of prominent events that are ripe for the tackling however, such as The Blackfyre Rebellions, Aegon’s Conquest and the Andal Invasion to name just a few.

Fans shouldn’t get too excited just yet though as the official line from HBO appears to be that the spin-off that does eventually get greenlit won’t be seeing the light of day until at least a year after the current series ends in 2019. Who knows, by that point we might even have another book to enjoy too!

His Dark Materials

Dakota Blue Richards as Lyra Belacqua rides Iorek Byrnison in the 2007 movie 'The Golden Compass' (Credit: Warner Bros)

The BBC confirmed back in 2015 that it was working on an adaptation of Philip Pullman’s fantasy trilogy in association with New Line Cinema. Since that announcement however, it’s all gone a little bit quiet.

What we do know though is that the screenplay is being handled by award-winning playwright Jack Thorne, who recently received plaudits galore for his work on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Thorne confirmed in an interview with The Radio Times earlier this year that the show was indeed still going ahead and he reassured fans that they would be staying loyal to the source material. Thorne said:

“I mean, the most important thing is being loyal to the books, and trying to tell those books as well as we possibly can.”

“The advantage of television is we can slow down. In the film and on stage they had so much plot to get through, so much plot to churn through, whereas we’ve got the luxury of having time to get to know [lead character] Lyra, and spend time in her world.”