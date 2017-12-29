'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' — see all the photos!

    1 / 6

    ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’

    The full ensemble (from left): Jude Law joins the cast as the young Albus Dumbledore; Ezra Miller returns as Credence; Claudia Kim plays Maledictus, carrier of a blood curse that destines her ultimately to transform into a beast; Zoë Kravitz plays Leta Lestrange, Newt’s former paramour, now engaged to his brother; Callum Turner plays Newt’s older brother, Theseus Scamander, a celebrated war hero and the head of the Auror Office at the British Ministry of Magic; Katherine Waterston returns as Tina Goldstein; Eddie Redmayne stars as magizoologist Newt Scamander, who has published his research in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Dan Fogler reprises the role of the only No-Maj in the group, Jacob Kowalski; Alison Sudol is back as Tina’s free-spirited sister, Queenie Goldstein, a Legilimens who can read minds; and Johnny Depp returns as the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.
    Gellert Grindelwald is back on the loose and threatening to tear apart the wizarding world in the upcoming sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The second in J.K. Rowling’s planned five-part movie franchise that expands the Potterverse, the film finds Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) recruited by his former mentor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to thwart the evil plans of Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Click through for a sneak peek at the film, which will arrive in theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.