'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' — see all the photos!

The full ensemble (from left): Jude Law joins the cast as the young Albus Dumbledore; Ezra Miller returns as Credence; Claudia Kim plays Maledictus, carrier of a blood curse that destines her ultimately to transform into a beast; Zoë Kravitz plays Leta Lestrange, Newt’s former paramour, now engaged to his brother; Callum Turner plays Newt’s older brother, Theseus Scamander, a celebrated war hero and the head of the Auror Office at the British Ministry of Magic; Katherine Waterston returns as Tina Goldstein; Eddie Redmayne stars as magizoologist Newt Scamander, who has published his research in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Dan Fogler reprises the role of the only No-Maj in the group, Jacob Kowalski; Alison Sudol is back as Tina’s free-spirited sister, Queenie Goldstein, a Legilimens who can read minds; and Johnny Depp returns as the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)