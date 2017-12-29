'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' — see all the photos!
Gellert Grindelwald is back on the loose and threatening to tear apart the wizarding world in the upcoming sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The second in J.K. Rowling’s planned five-part movie franchise that expands the Potterverse, the film finds Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) recruited by his former mentor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to thwart the evil plans of Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Click through for a sneak peek at the film, which will arrive in theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.
