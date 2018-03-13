'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' returns to Hogwarts in its magical first trailer

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the much-anticipated sequel to 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

As the trailer reveals, The Crimes of Grindelwald picks up the story of the Harry Potter prequel right after the previous film with Johnny Depp’s recently-unmasked Grindelwald in the custody of the American Ministry of Magic (MACUSA).

It’s no surprise to learn that the evil wizard soon gives the authorities the slip, and Newt Scamander – under the orders of a young Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law – pursues him to Paris, France.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne).

But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

Opening November 16, 2018, the film features an ensemble cast led by Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, with Jude Law and Johnny Depp.

