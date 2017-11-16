'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald': Cast, title, and plot to Potter prequel revealed

So that’s what young Dumbledore looks like. Jude Law makes his wizarding world debut in this first-look photo of the cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the follow-up to last year’s hit Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The sequel’s official title, cast photo, and plot summary were unveiled Thursday.

Law will play the gifted mage Albus Dumbledore, offering a glimpse of the powerful wizard before he became the Hogwarts elder who mentored Harry Potter. He’ll be a key ally to Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, the central figure in the planned five-part Fantastic Beasts saga.

The ensemble also includes returning players Katherine Waterston as the reinstated Auror (and Newt’s future wife) Tina Goldstein; Alison Sudol as Tina’s empathic sister, Queenie; Dan Fogler as the No-Maj baker Jacob Kowalski; Ezra Miller as the shape-shifting, havoc-wreaking Credence; and Johnny Depp as the big bad Gellert Grindelwald. Zoë Kravitz, only glimpsed in a photograph in the first Fantastic Beasts, will be seen in the flesh as Leta Lestrange, Newt’s former love, now engaged to his older brother. Joining them will be franchise newbies Callum Turner as Newt’s brother/Leta’s fiancé Theseus Scamander and Claudia Kim as Maledictus, a woman infected with a blood curse that transforms her into a fantastic beast.

Here’s the official summary:

At the end of the first film, the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

Directed by David Yates from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will apparate into theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.

Watch the motion poster:



