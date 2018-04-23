'Fantastic Beasts 2' welcomes brand new professor played by Jessica Williams

Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald will welcome a brand new professor to the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Acclaimed comedian and actress Jessica Williams is playing the role of Professor Eulalie ‘Lally’ Hicks, who is one of the teachers at the American equivalent of Hogwarts called Ilvermorny.

Williams confirmed the news in an Instagram video, featuring Fantastic Beasts writer JK Rowling, which was filmed during the intermission of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which has transferred to the Lyric theatre on Broadway.





Rowling herself tweeted that Hicks won’t be a main player in the new movie but will come into her own in the third film.

“You only see a HINT of Lally in Fantastic Beasts 2. Her true glory is revealed in FB3,” she posted.

You only see a HINT of Lally in Fantastic Beasts 2. Her true glory is revealed in FB3. https://t.co/8vyhdlU71m — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 22, 2018





According to The Leaky Cauldron, Williams’ character’s House is called Thunderbird.

Here’s the Fantastic Beasts 2 synopsis:

J.K. Rowling wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in 1927, a few months after Newt helped to unveil and capture the infamous Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. However, as he promised he would, Grindelwald has made a dramatic escape and has been gathering more followers to his cause—elevating wizards above all non-magical beings.

The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore. But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander. The adventure reunites Newt with Tina, Queenie and Jacob, but his mission will also test their loyalties as they face new perils in an increasingly dangerous and divided wizarding world.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be in cinemas on November 16, 2018. Watch a trailer below.





READ MORE

Watch the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts 2

JK Rowling won’t be writing a Cursed Child sequel

Harry Potter director criticises Steven Spielberg