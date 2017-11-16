Fantastic Beasts 2 official title and cast revealed

It’s official – ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ has revealed its full title.

And it’s all sounding rather ominous.

An official announcement via Twitter revealed that ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ is actually titled: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ – and that likely spells some tough times for Newt Scamander and his newfound American pals.

“In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” reads the official announcement. “#MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts”

Nielsen Will Now Measure Netflix Audiences

Netflix Reveals Its Most Binged Shows

Netflix Releasing 80 Original Films In 2018

And there’s a new glimpse of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ cast, too.

Including our first look at Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore.

In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/8aWj8xhGj5 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 16, 2017





It’s certainly an interesting take on the classic ‘Harry Potter’ character, with Jude Law sporting a very familiar-looking beard and a rather dashing overcoat.

Interestingly, it also looks as though Leta Lestrange (played by Zoe Kravitz) will playing a more prominent role. Despite Newt still harbouring feelings towards her in the first movie, it looks as though she’s now engaged to his brother, Theseus (played by Callum Turner).

Here’s the official synopsis:

“At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.”

“In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.”

Although specific plot details remain under wraps, it’s already been confirmed that the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel will explore the beginning of Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s rivalry.

But how does Newt get involved?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Kevin Guthrie, Jude Law, Johnny Depp and Brontis Jodorowsky.

David Yates will direct the movie, based on a script by J.K. Rowling.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ heads to cinemas on 16 November 2018.

Riz Ahmed In Talks For Netflix’s Hamlet

David Fincher ‘Not Tolerant Of Mistakes’

Samuel L. Jackson Joins Shaft Netflix Reboot