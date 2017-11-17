Fantastic Beasts 2 image sparks HUGE fan theory

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ has its first official image

And it may have confirmed an impressive fan theory.

‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ revealed its full, official title yesterday, along with a rather cool glimpse at the film’s cast in full costume. But now it looks as though it may have confirmed a rather cool fan theory about a certain snake and its relationship with He Who Must Not Be Named.

The folks at Digital Spy point out that it’s all to do with actress Claudia Kim and the new character she’ll be playing in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’. Specifically, it’s all about her costume…

“According to the press release, she plays a Maledictus,” they confirm.

What is a Maledictus?

Essentially, it’s someone who carries a ‘blood curse’ which will eventually transform them into a beast… and the cast image gives us a fairly big clue about what kind of beast she’ll end up transforming into.

Notice the shiny, scaley-looking legs.

Clearly, it’s a rather striking visual cue that she’s likely going to end up transforming into a snake. Then there’s the earlier hint that she’s actually part of the Circus Arcanus – a travelling ‘museum of human oddities’ which exists in the world of Harry Potter.

And it was already introduced in a poster on the wall in ‘Fantastic Beasts’.

This gives us another potential clue. Which act is she going to be? I’m guessing she’s not Boris the Brute, or Homo Amphibia… and the Infant Demonic? Unlikely. That leaves just one possible act – the Enchanting Snake Girl.

Not exactly a huge leap, is it?

After all, we know she’s a Maledictus – she has a “blood curse that destines her ultimately to transform into a beast”. And considering the above images, it would be a bit weird if she was anything other than a snake, right?

But will she actually turn into a very familiar snake?

The theory goes that she ends up as the snake, Nagini – Voldemort’s pet (and horcrux) in the ‘Harry Potter’ series.

“We know that the wraith-form of Voldemort inhabited snakes’ bodies in Albania after failing to kill the infant Harry, and we’ve always assumed that Nagini was one of those snakes – or at least that his relationship with her began at that time.”

Of course, it’s likely that the Snake Girl will encounter the dark izard Grindelwald at some point during the events of ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’… and that could mean she ends up turning into a snake and being introduced to Tom Riddle at some point.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Still, it’s an intriguing theory.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Kevin Guthrie, Jude Law, Johnny Depp and Brontis Jodorowsky.

David Yates will direct the movie, based on a script by J.K. Rowling.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ heads to cinemas on 18 November 2018.

