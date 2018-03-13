'Fantastic Beasts 2': Fans are swooning over Jude Law's Dumbledore in the first 'Crimes of Grindelwald' trailer

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has been released and unsurprisingly all eyes were on Albus Dumbledore.

Jude Law makes his debut as the Harry Potter legend in the prequel franchise, when he was merely a transfiguration teacher and not the Hogwarts headmaster or Supreme Mugwump.

The trailer sees him visited by wizards, likely to from the Department of Magical Law Enforcement, to seek his help to find the whereabouts of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). It seems Dumbledore has sent off another wizard younger than him to do his bidding as Grindelwald recruits magical folk to join his dark army.

All the while looking ridiculously handsome and charming while doing it.

Fans of the film franchise had a strong reaction to Law’s appearance in the trailer, which was far more dapper than both Richard Harris’ and Michael Gambon’s in the original Harry Potter series.





Me: Fantastic Beasts whatever

Also me: gasped audibly when Dumbledore and Newt did whatever that thing was at the end I mean DID YOU SEE THE THING — Proma (@promawhatup) March 13, 2018





let's just call a spade a spade, and Young Hot Dumbledore a Young Hot Dumbledore pic.twitter.com/nRQ2RsNTxI — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) March 13, 2018





JUDE LAW AS DUMBLEDORE I LOVE IT — lady danger (@sampeligrosa) March 13, 2018





me: wants to love the crimes of grindelwald

also me: but j***** d***

also me: BUT DUMBLEDORE — jo fitzsimmons (@fitzskimmonsing) March 13, 2018





The Albus appreciation was felt in many languages…

Old Dumbledore, com todo respeito, permita-me umas saliências com o New Dumbledore pic.twitter.com/GmZOPBzd9E — Call Me By Your Felps (@felpando) March 13, 2018





ignorando a presença do @ neste trailer e dando atenção ao que realmente importa JUDE LAW AS DUMBLEDORE #AnimaisFantasticos — Carol saw black panther 2x ♡ (@starffire) March 13, 2018





"Você pode não gostar dele ministro, mas admita, Dumbledore tem estilo!"#AnimaisFantasticos pic.twitter.com/olhbJ0Lok0 — Fernanda (@FernandaDuartez) March 13, 2018





Yo cuando he visto que salía Hogwarts y a Jude Law como Dumbledore. pic.twitter.com/PQ5F07sJ6z — Numb. (@HopelessVisions) March 13, 2018





Here’s the official synopsis for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald:

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16, 2018

