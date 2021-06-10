Fantasia Barrino Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter from NICU: 'Almost Home'

Fantasia/instagram Fantasia Barrino and daughter Keziah

Fantasia Barrino's daughter Keziah will be home soon enough!

The American Idol alum, 36, shared the first photo of her 2-week-old baby girl on Wednesday, as she held the newborn swaddled on her chest.

"Almost Home 🎀🧸💕👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," Barrino - who shares Keziah with husband Kendall Taylor and is also mom to Dallas Xavier, 9, and Zion Quari, 19 - wrote alongside the sweet picture.

Barrino's daughter was born on May 23 and since then has been in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU).

"Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother," Barrino wrote on Instagram May 26, days after announcing Keziah's arrival. "When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor."

Fantasia/instagram Fantasia Barrino and baby Keziah

When she announced that she gave birth, Barrino explained, "The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance."

She added that these are "just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself."

"Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!" Barrino added.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor

The American Idol alum announced she was pregnant with Keziah in late November during an Instagram Live session with her husband. The pair also spoke about her problems with fertility.

Then in December, Barrino appeared on The Tamron Hall Show and opened up about her pregnancy journey, sharing that it took her years to conceive naturally. "This is a three-year journey we've been on," she revealed at the time.