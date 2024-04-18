Fans question why Kim Kardashian is diving in shallow water in new picture

Kim Kardashian has taken to Instagram to show off photos of herself in the ocean which some followers are finding concerning.

On Wednesday 17 April, the Skims founder made a post on the platform with the carousel beginning with her standing in water that is slightly above knee-deep, while the second one showcases Kardashian in a diving position.

Many fans pointed out that they were hoping the dive wasn’t really because of how shallow the water was, increasing the possibility of a head injury.

“You can’t dive in that shallow ahh water,” one comment read with crying emojis.

Another commenter agreed, asking, “Why is she diving in knee-deep water?”

“I wouldn’t dive in that shallow of water Kimmy,” a third commenter pointed out.

Other commenters used the photos as an opportunity to reference a viral moment from a season six episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when Kim was crying over losing a $75,000 earring in the ocean while her family was vacationing in Bora Bora.

In the 2011 episode, Kim is thrown into the ocean by ex-husband Kris Humphries and loses one of her earrings. “My earring’s gone!” she shouts in the scene. “Oh my god, I’m gonna cry.”

When Kourtney asks her sister why she’s crying, Kim informs her that her “diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone”.

At that moment, Kourtney responds with one of the most iconic lines from the E! reality TV series. “Kim, there’s people that are dying,” she replies.

“I hope you didn’t lose your earrings again…” one fan quipped under Kim’s post.

A second added, “what if u lose ur earing again”.

“Your earring is ok ?” yet another amused fan commented.

Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker also joked about that scene in her own post from their vacation to Turks and Caicos.

The Poosh founder recently shared snaps from the famous family’s tropical getaway. In a post shared on Instagram, Kourtney was seen swimming in the ocean wearing a black bikini top and bottoms. In the caption, however, she referenced the same moment from their reality show.

“My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone,” Kourtney wrote in the caption.

In the comments section of Kourtney’s Instagram post, fans immediately praised her for referencing the hilarious episode. “Kourtney there are people that are dying,” her mother Kris Jenner jokingly wrote in the comments.

“Thank you for always reminding her of that moment Kourt. We love you the most,” another fan commented.

“The best caption I’ve seen in a long while,” said someone else, while one person commented: “You’re so effortlessly funny.”

“The best KUWTK scene,” another user said.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been keeping fans updated on their current vacation in Turks and Caicos, sharing social media posts from their getaway. In addition to her diamond earring post, Kourtney also shared a video of herself and Kim riding on a jetski in the ocean.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian posted a sweet video of some of the younger members of the Kardashian-Jenner family playing in the ocean, as Kylie Jenner shared snaps of herself at sunset dressed in a glimmering white long-sleeve dress.