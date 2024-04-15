Fans Think Taylor Swift’s 'Guilty As Sin?' Lyrics Are About Sleeping With A 'Liar'



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department comes out April 19.

Fans are busy coming up with theories already merely based on song titles.

Fans focused on the song "Guilty as Sin?" because Taylor used the phrase in her song "Carolina."

Swifties are just over a week away from the release of Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department, so take a moment to quickly cancel all your plans for Friday, April 19 in case you haven't already!

And while we'll have to wait to find out what Tay's album is about when the songs, like, actually drop, fans are busy coming up with theories already merely based on the titles.

Honestly, all of the said theories are kinda compelling, so head this way ^^^ for a deep dive. That! Said!!! Today, we're gathered to discuss "Guilty as Sin?" because if the title of this TTPD track sounds familiar, that'd be due to the fact that Taylor used the phrase in her song "Carolina"—something fans on Twitter noticed while tuning in to Taylor's "Depression" Apple Music playlist.

I just listened to Carolina cuz it’s part of the depression playlist Taylor made and when it got to this part I realized something and idk if it’s a coincidence but here it says “I was guilty as sin” and TTPD has a song called “Guilty As Sin?” pic.twitter.com/I1mD6tikeG — Ireland (@MidnxghtRain13) April 9, 2024

Carolina being in the “Old Habits Die Screaming” playlist and Guilty As Sin? being a track on TTPD…..I just fell to my knees pic.twitter.com/Q9xWybqxVb — kins ⸆⸉ (@kinsofmyheart) April 6, 2024

The lyrics in question are about sleeping in a liar's bed, which, uhm, could be a thematic clue re: what her new song from The Tortured Poets Department is about.

"Oh, Carolina knows

Why for years they've said

That I was guilty as sin

And sleep in a liar's bed

But the sleep comes fast

And I'll meet no ghosts

It's between me, the sand, and the sea

Carolina knows"

If you need me, I'll be here side-eying!

Oh, and in case you want to read into things further, here's what Tay said in the introduction to her "Depression" playlist:

"We're going to be exploring the feelings of depression that often lace their way through my songs. In times like these, I'll write a song because I feel lonely or hopeless. And writing a song feels like the only way to process that intensity of an emotion. And while these things are really, really hard to go through, I often feel like when I'm either listening to songs or writing songs that deal with this intensity of loss and hopelessness, usually that's in the phase where I'm close to getting past that feeling."

You Might Also Like