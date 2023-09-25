Fans think this is the moment Travis Kelce spotted Taylor Swift in the crowd at Kansas City Chiefs game

Internet sleuths believe they caught the exact moment Travis Kelce spotted Taylor Swift at his game on Sunday.

Fans noticed the “Fifteen” singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game against the Chicago Bears on 24 September. But while the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium and viewers at home caught a glimpse of Swift cheering in the Kelce family suite early on, the NFL tight end allegedly didn’t see her until after kickoff.

Sophia (@youreinIcve) on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted footage of what she presumed to be the moment Kelce saw the Grammy winner in the arena. A close-up of him next to the Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed his gaze being directed to the top of the stadium. Sophia zoomed in on her TV to capture Kelce’s reaction.

“What ya looking at Trav?” her on-screen caption reads.

As the commentator’s voice boomed over the video, Kelce’s face immediately lit up as he seemed to have noticed something. His mouth curled into a smile, and he said a few words. Because the audio from the sidelines was muted, no one could hear what Kelce said. However, Sophia and other users on the platform seemed to have a guess.

“DID HE SAY: ‘Damn, she’s right there,’” Sophia questioned.

The video, which has now received over 3.9 million views, brought in a myriad of commentators weighing in on what they believed to be a shot of Kelce looking at Taylor Swift next to his mom Donna.

One fan added her own interpretation: “Or like: ‘damn she’s really here.’”

An online user suggested that Kelce said: “Damn. She’s great. She’s right there.”

“Did he shed a tear?! He’s too real for this,” another fan wrote.

DID HE SAY “damn she’s right there” ??? pic.twitter.com/eN5OwQHrfD — sofia ౨ৎ follow limit (@youreinIcve) September 25, 2023

“He looks like a prince in love with his princess that is in the castle looking at him,” one woman quipped.

One thrilled person remarked: “This is so cute... So happy for Taylor! I’m fully invested and hope nothing but the best for them!”

While viewers fawned over the alleged sweet moment for the rumoured pair, Kelce’s coach admitted he was unphased by the A-lister in attendance.

During a post-game press conference, Reid quipped he’d been the matchmaker for his player and Swift. So, he wasn’t as shocked to see her waving her hands in the air, supporting the team in person.

“You know what, I’ve met her before,” Reid told a reporter who inquired about Swift’s presence. “I set them up.”

Along with Reid, Patrick Mahomes weighed in on the subject, hinting that he’d been Kelce’s wingman on the field for the entirety of the game.

Speaking to sports journalist Erin Andrews, the quarterback admitted: “I heard she was in the house … I felt a little bit of pressure. I knew I had to get [the ball] to Travis.”