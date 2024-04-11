Fans Think They Found "Proof" That Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Still Together

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet haven't been seen together since their PDA-packed appearance at the Golden Globes—and naturally there's been some speculation that they may have broken up. However! Fans clocked a detail in Kylie Jenner's recent vacation photos that could be a sign she and Timmy are still going strong.

The photo in question? This gorgeous shot:

Instagram

And if you zoom in, you'll see that Kylie is wearing a bracelet that fans think (emphasis on think) is connected to Tiny Tim. As one person wrote on Reddit, "She has her bracelet on!!! Def still with Timmy!"

Per The Mirror, there's a theory that Kylie and Timothée have matching Cartier LOVE Collection jewelry, and the fact that she's wearing her bracelet could be a sign that she and the Willy Wonka star are still going strong. Here's Timmy in his Cartier necklace last year, just for reference!

Of course, there's also the possibility that, you know, these two could also both just own Cartier.

Either way, this speculation comes amid evidence that Timothée and Kylie spent Easter together thanks to a video Kim Kardashian posted of Kris Jenner's decor. ICYMI, Kim strolled past several seating cards at her mom's cute table, and right next to Kylie's spot? A name that was visibly blurred but also pretty clearly began with the letters "Ti."

They really blurred out Timothee’s name tag and no one else’s. So obvious 😂 he’s sitting beside Kylie Jenner and you can see the “T” and how long his name is on the card. How come no one else’s name was blurred out except for that ONE card right beside Kylie? 😂 #HappyEaster pic.twitter.com/I7lner2NUQ — 🍒Nice Try Ms. Dirty (@Kelseyateherup) March 31, 2024

Obviously, only Timmy and Kylie know the status of their relationship, but based on all ^ of ^ the ^ above ^ it seems like they're potentially still going strong!

You Might Also Like