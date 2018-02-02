Fans are struggling to tell Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly apart

One is an Oscar-nominated actress who has starred in the likes of The Big Short and The Wolf Of Wall Street, the other is an Emmy award-winning star of hit sitcom My Name Is Earl.

But fans can barely tell the two apart.

They are, of course, Australian actress Margot Robbie – up for an Academy Award next month for her role in I, Tonya – and Jaime Pressly, who played the role of Joy Turner alongside Jason Lee and Ethan Suplee for four series on the NBC comedy.

Despite a 13-year age difference, viewers have noticed the similarities between the pair, with some declaring Robbie a younger version of Pressly.

margot robbie & jaime pressly meeting for the first time is giving me annie james and hallie parker meeting at camp walden pic.twitter.com/rzbMSROUIJ — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) January 31, 2018

Wut? That's Margot Robbie on the left and Jaime Pressly on the right. pic.twitter.com/ki0JAVXqW8 — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) February 2, 2018

i just saw that tumblr post about margot robbie and jaime pressly and it confused me on so many levels but i am convinced now that margot robbie is a time traveler — lisa (@_cherrybombx_) February 2, 2018

And it appears the stars themselves are aware of the attention they attract.

In December they posed together at the I, Tonya premiere’s after-party, while Pressly has previously addressed their similarities.

Oh my god it just hit me that Margot Robbie is young Jaime Pressly I feel like my eyes have been opened to the Hotness Matrix. pic.twitter.com/Pm1qSAhZzN — rob stockton (@rcstockton) February 1, 2018

Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly are not the same person and how did I not know this? Are we sure? — Shannon Healy (@slhealy) February 1, 2018

In a YouTube clip from 2016, she is told by a photographer she looks like Robbie.

Pressly replies: “Well, that would be she looks like me because I’m old.”

She adds: “I think she’s great, I’ve loved everything she’s done.”