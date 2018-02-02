    Fans are struggling to tell Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly apart

    By Joe Nerssessian, Press Association
    Some have declared Robbie a time-travelling version of Pressly.

    One is an Oscar-nominated actress who has starred in the likes of The Big Short and The Wolf Of Wall Street, the other is an Emmy award-winning star of hit sitcom My Name Is Earl.

    But fans can barely tell the two apart.

    They are, of course, Australian actress Margot Robbie – up for an Academy Award next month for her role in I, Tonya – and Jaime Pressly, who played the role of Joy Turner alongside Jason Lee and Ethan Suplee for four series on the NBC comedy.

    Despite a 13-year age difference, viewers have noticed the similarities between the pair, with some declaring Robbie a younger version of Pressly.

    And it appears the stars themselves are aware of the attention they attract.

    In December they posed together at the I, Tonya premiere’s after-party, while Pressly has previously addressed their similarities.

    In a YouTube clip from 2016, she is told by a photographer she looks like Robbie.

    Pressly replies: “Well, that would be she looks like me because I’m old.”

    She adds: “I think she’s great, I’ve loved everything she’s done.”