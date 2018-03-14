Fans spot glaring error in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer

Is everyone on Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald fully across their Hogwarts lore?

Because fans have spotted something of an issue in the new trailer, and, frankly, they’re up in arms about it.

It would perhaps have been missed, were it not at the very beginning of the first glimpse of the new movie in the Harry Potter universe.

Those Ministry of Magic folk who appear on the bridge into Hogwarts look suspiciously like they apparated there – the term for teleportation in the Potter world.





However, as any keen Potter reader will be well aware, apparating into Hogwarts – and also Azkaban prison and Grindelwald’s own prison Nurmengard – is impossible.

And as such, much discussion is taking place across the internet about it.

"You can't Apparate inside the Hogwarts grounds, how often do I have to tell you?" – Hermione Granger #CrimesOfGrindelwald #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/p14YeOjfsI — The Leaky Cauldron (@leaky) March 13, 2018









CURRENTLY TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOWWW THEY ARE ABLE TO APPARATE ON HOGWARTS GROUNDS WOZZDISS???!! #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/bJUvHpEFUp — • 망 • (@_amaljiliow) March 13, 2018





YouCan'tApparateWithinTheGroundsOfHogwarts — Mallory Hayes (@MalloryAHayes) March 13, 2018





Honestly, David Yates, if you would only read Hogwarts: A History, you would know that you can't apparate onto school grounds… pic.twitter.com/xcJ3yHzi78 — Benjamin Light (@benjamin_light) March 13, 2018





Also WHAT THE ACTUAL HECK YOU CANNOT APPARATE ONTO HOGWARTS GROUNDS YOU EVIL LITTLE COCKROACHES #FantasticBeasts — emotional wreck™️ (@ddlywckmorm) March 13, 2018





It’s not like it’s just mentioned in passing in the books, either.

This isn’t nitpicking. The inability to apparate within hogwarts is an important plot device in nearly every book! — Kyleen Breslin (@kbreslin624) March 13, 2018





Reddit might have come up with a reason for it, however…

(Credit: Reddit) More

Thus far, J.K. Rowling has not broached this howler, but perhaps it’s time that she did.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Zoe Kravitz and Johnny Depp as Grindelwald himself, is due out on November 16.

Read more

Lynda Carter shares Wonder Woman abuse story

Eccleston recounts Thor regrets

Stan Lee could end up broke