    Fans spot glaring error in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer

    Ben Arnold
    Contributor
    Fantastic Beasts 2 (Credit: Warner Bros)

    Is everyone on Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald fully across their Hogwarts lore?

    Because fans have spotted something of an issue in the new trailer, and, frankly, they’re up in arms about it.

    It would perhaps have been missed, were it not at the very beginning of the first glimpse of the new movie in the Harry Potter universe.

    Those Ministry of Magic folk who appear on the bridge into Hogwarts look suspiciously like they apparated there – the term for teleportation in the Potter world.


    However, as any keen Potter reader will be well aware, apparating into Hogwarts – and also Azkaban prison and Grindelwald’s own prison Nurmengard – is impossible.

    And as such, much discussion is taking place across the internet about it.







    It’s not like it’s just mentioned in passing in the books, either.


    Reddit might have come up with a reason for it, however…

    (Credit: Reddit)

    Thus far, J.K. Rowling has not broached this howler, but perhaps it’s time that she did.

    Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Zoe Kravitz and Johnny Depp as Grindelwald himself, is due out on November 16.

    Read more
    Lynda Carter shares Wonder Woman abuse story
    Eccleston recounts Thor regrets
    Stan Lee could end up broke