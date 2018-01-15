    Fans slate Mike Read's 'car crash' live interview with Chevy Chase

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer

    An ‘audience with’ style interview with Chevy Chase went horribly awry at the weekend, thanks to what appears to have been a baffling performance from interviewer Mike Read.

    The former Radio 1 disc-jockey’s style reportedly stunned fans, as he fixated on obscure moments from the screen legend’s career, and completely ignored others like his time on Saturday Night Live and his most recent work on the sit-com Community.

    At one point, he produced a guitar and forced Chase to sing ‘a song from 35 years ago nobody remembered’, according to one gent in the audience.




    Chase, himself something of a divisive character in real life, came off as heroic and professional while Read is described as going ‘full Partridge’.

    “Mic issues upstaged by Read wanting answers on Chevy’s hemorroids and drug use,” said another fan at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.


    A key moment came when Read was loudly heckled by a member of the audience.

    “Mike Read, you’re a t**t,” shouted the gentleman, to cheers from the crowd, and a confused expression from Chase.


    Twitter is currently awash with accounts from audience members. Here are the pick of the bunch…












    Ouch…

    It’s not the first time Read has caused controversy.

    In 2014, he released UKIP Calypso, a song dedicated to Nigel Farage and the UK Independence Party, which he sung in a faux-Jamaican accent.

    Initially, he defended it, calling it ‘satire’, but eventually withdrew it from sale, and apologised ‘unreservedly’ if it ‘unintentionally caused offence’.

    Read more
    Mark Wahlberg donates to Time’s Up campaign
    Eliza Dushku says she was molested on True Lies set, aged 12
    Rebecca Hall ‘regrets’ working with Woody Allen