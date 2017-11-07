Fans slam Stranger Things 2 creators for 'pressuring child actor into unscripted kiss'

Sadie Sink, a child actress on the new series of Netflix hit ‘Stranger Things’, ‘freaked out’ over the idea of an unscripted kiss in the show’s latest episode.

So Mike and Ross Duffer, the siblings behind the series, made her do it anyway.

Fans have now slammed the directors after the story came out on the post-show digest series ‘Beyond Stranger Things’.

The kiss, between 15-year-old Sink’s character Max and Lucas, played by 16-year-old Caleb McLaughlin, at their middle school ball, was not in the script.

But when the Duffer brothers joked with Sink that they were going to include a kiss in the scene, her reaction convinced them to do it.

“I get there, the first day of Snowball… one of you, I think it was you Ross, you say, ‘Ooh, Sadie, you ready for the kiss?’ I’m like, ‘What! No! That’s not in the script… that’s not happening,’” she said.

“So the whole day I was like stressed out, I was like oh my god, wait, am I gonna have to… and it didn’t happen that day, but then the second day of Snow Ball.”

Despite her concerns, Duffer, giggling, shifted the blame: “You reacted so strongly to this – I was just joking – and you were so freaked out that I was like well, I gotta make her do it now… that’s why I’m saying it’s your fault.”

The exchange made many fans watching the discussion feel uncomfortable with the explanation of how the scene played out, particularly after Sink explained she had to do something she had been ‘stressed’ about in front of ‘their parents, and the crew, and my mom’.

With sensitivity about harassment heightened in Hollywood, it’s not gone down well at all.

With all the sex crap in Hollywood now

Beyond Stranger Things

Kids talking about the kiss scenes

Saying it was they’re own idea…

Netflix perhaps does not need to court additional attention right now, having recently announced that its axing Kevin Spacey from ‘House of Cards’, following dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct both on and off the show.

Neither Netflix or the Duffer brothers have yet commented on the matter.

