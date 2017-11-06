Fans reckon slurring Johnny Depp was 'drunk or high' on Graham Norton

Johnny Depp’s rather ‘relaxed’ appearance on the ‘Graham Norton Show’ has had fans speculating over whether he’d enjoyed the facilities in the green room a little too much prior to his slot on the sofa.

He dropped into the show to help drum up business for the star-studded Kenneth Branagh remake of ‘Murder On The Orient Express’, with his co-stars including Sir Ken himself, Judi Dench, Michelle Pfeiffer and Josh Gad.

But some of his anecdotes appeared a tad slurred, notably the one in which he discusses the time earlier this year when he appeared at Disneyland dressed as Jack Sparrow on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

How high was Johnny depp on the graham Norton show… — Piers H-Thomas (@piersahtomas) November 5, 2017





Johnny Depp seems either quite stoned or pissed on the Graham Norton show. — Peter Boden (@bodenpa) November 3, 2017





Is Johnny Depp drunk? Or stoned? Or ill? #GrahamNorton — Lou Ali (@Lou_LouD) November 3, 2017





But while some thought he was on something, others were simply angry that he was on the show, considering the allegations that he assaulted his now ex-wife Amber Heard, coupled with the fact that Norton joked about the Hollywood harassment scandals in his opening monologue.

“It has been a week of sleaze, hasn’t it? A week of sleaze. There have been so many allegations, people’s careers are collapsing like a house of… dominoes,” he said.

“Journalists are struggling to come up with enough words to describe the inappropriate behaviour. Touchy-feely, handsy, sleazy, Spacey.”

Hang on, Graham Norton jojes about men abusing women and then welcomes Johnny Depp to his show? — FurnessGirl (@FurnessGirl) November 3, 2017





Graham Norton making jokes about Kevin Spacey in his monologue but then having Johnny Depp as a guest — Liam O'Donnell-Carey (@LiamODC) November 3, 2017





It followed news in The Sun that an allegedly drunken Depp had to be held upright by his bodyguards as he attended the premiere of the movie last Thursday night.

The report claimed that he ‘reeked of booze’, and that he was told off on three occasions for smoking inside.

His reps have denied that he was impaired, however, saying in a statement: “These reports are completely false. Johnny was not drunk at the premiere. He came straight from set to the premiere.

“His security was maneuvering him around the carpet as he has done for years.”

