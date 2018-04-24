    Fans are really divided over the first full 'Venom' trailer

    Fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the first full-length Venom trailer but now its landed the reactions are mixed.

    The film is led by Tom Hardy who plays Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist looking into the Life Foundation run by Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed). The company have located an alien substance, which they call a symbiote, and they are testing its compatibility with humans in order to evolve the human race.

    Turns out, Eddie’s ex-wife Anne (Michelle Williams) works for the Life Foundation, well her firm does, and after an employee (Jenny Slate) finds him to try and whistleblow on the company, he winds up with the symbiote in him and creating his Venom alter-ego.

    Venom trailer reveals Eddie Brock’s fearsome alter-ego

    People had a lot to say about the trailer, firstly, about Hardy’s accent. The British actor seems to be doing his best New York delivery though some are unconvinced he’s really hit the right notes.



    There are also people taking issue with the way the cast is saying “symbiote,” which is pronounced sim-bee-uht not sim-bye-oat.



    On Reddit, fans have complained about the somewhat over explanatory nature of who Venom is in the movie. “We don’t need you to explicitly tell us venom is an anti-hero, or a hero, or a villain, or a brainless beast,” one user wrote. “We can decide on our own. there’s no need to bash us in the head with it.”

    The dialogue was another point of contention by viewers, with some calling it pedestrian to say the least. The script was co-written by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner, Kelly Marcel and Will Beall and is based on the Lethal Protector run from the Marvel Comics which sees Brock take on the Life Foundation.


    There’s also criticism that the film’s structure and plot has been seen numerous times before in the MCU “Welcome to the plot of 99% of the Ultimate Marvel Comics,” one Reddit user complained. 

    It’s important to point out that this film does not sit within the MCU so the continuity will not match up with Sony’s other Marvel property Spider-Man.

    Not everyone hated the trailer though, and even with some underwhelming elements fans still said they would absolutely see the movie.


    And one thing they could agree on was the ferocious look of Venom when he takes over Eddie’s body.




    The appearance of the symbiote is certainly an improvement from the CGI used to create the character in Spider-Man 3. Topher Grace played the role of Eddie Brock back then and his Venom wasn’t as terrifying as what we’ve seen in the trailer. The new version seems to have taken gruesome inspiration from the Xenomorph.

    Hopefully we’ll see comparatively more of Eddie’s evil side in the full movie when Venom hits cinemas on October 5.

