Fans are really divided over the first full 'Venom' trailer





Fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the first full-length Venom trailer but now its landed the reactions are mixed.

The film is led by Tom Hardy who plays Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist looking into the Life Foundation run by Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed). The company have located an alien substance, which they call a symbiote, and they are testing its compatibility with humans in order to evolve the human race.

Turns out, Eddie’s ex-wife Anne (Michelle Williams) works for the Life Foundation, well her firm does, and after an employee (Jenny Slate) finds him to try and whistleblow on the company, he winds up with the symbiote in him and creating his Venom alter-ego.

People had a lot to say about the trailer, firstly, about Hardy’s accent. The British actor seems to be doing his best New York delivery though some are unconvinced he’s really hit the right notes.

wow big night for people who had "raging bull on klonopin" in their what accent will tom hardy use in venom pools — Andy Greenwald (@andygreenwald) April 24, 2018





Tom Hardy acting weird, doing a stupid garbled accent and murdering people with his tentacle arms? I'm in. — mole rodel (@SavageFletch) April 24, 2018





There are also people taking issue with the way the cast is saying “symbiote,” which is pronounced sim-bee-uht not sim-bye-oat.

I’m torn between not wanting to hear “sim-BYE-oat” and whatever Tom Hardy’s accent is throughout this movie and definitely wanting to listen to more of what sounds like Lance Reddick voicing Venom https://t.co/3eSB1aUIfW — Chastity Vicencio (@chastity_v) April 24, 2018





SYMBIOTE IS ALREADY A REAL WORD WITH A REAL WORLD PRONUNCIATION!!!!!#Venom — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) April 24, 2018





On Reddit, fans have complained about the somewhat over explanatory nature of who Venom is in the movie. “We don’t need you to explicitly tell us venom is an anti-hero, or a hero, or a villain, or a brainless beast,” one user wrote. “We can decide on our own. there’s no need to bash us in the head with it.”

The dialogue was another point of contention by viewers, with some calling it pedestrian to say the least. The script was co-written by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner, Kelly Marcel and Will Beall and is based on the Lethal Protector run from the Marvel Comics which sees Brock take on the Life Foundation.

Seriously, this dialogue sounds like it was written by the Venom Wikipedia page combined with an actual alien symbiote trying to disguise itself as human — Professor Thorgi (@ProfessorThorgi) April 24, 2018





There’s also criticism that the film’s structure and plot has been seen numerous times before in the MCU “Welcome to the plot of 99% of the Ultimate Marvel Comics,” one Reddit user complained.

It’s important to point out that this film does not sit within the MCU so the continuity will not match up with Sony’s other Marvel property Spider-Man.

Not everyone hated the trailer though, and even with some underwhelming elements fans still said they would absolutely see the movie.

I'm not sure what all to feel yet with the new Venom trailer I will say, this is the best Venom voice I've heard. Eddie Brock's voice on the other hand….sounds very strange to me. Either way I'm seeing it! — Bard Extraordinaire (@ShoeTheMoo) April 24, 2018





And one thing they could agree on was the ferocious look of Venom when he takes over Eddie’s body.

Everybody is hyped up for #InfinityWar and i am watching this in a loop. #Venom pic.twitter.com/UfLzv9gy4C — Ben Snyderos (@realsnyderos) April 24, 2018





Venom is one of my favorite characters in Marvel, has been since I was a little kid. So the idea of a feature length film with one of my favorite actors playing him makes me excited as hell. Seeing the look of him in the new footage only made me even more excited. It's perfect. pic.twitter.com/DXgPXfbBVi — KAL6 (@_KAL6_) April 24, 2018



