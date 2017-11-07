Fans petition for Kevin James to replace Kevin Spacey on House of Cards

In what is surely the most notable use of democracy since Boaty McBoatface, a petition has been launched to save Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’ in a somewhat unexpected way.

The future of the acclaimed Netflix show is in doubt, following the dismissal of series figurehead Kevin Spacey in light of the slew of sexual assault and harassment allegations made against the actor.

However, Austalia’s Robbie Pyma has proposed a bold solution with his Change.org petition: trade in one Kevin for another, and have Kevin James take over as the lead on ‘House of Cards.’

Okay, under regular circumstances we wouldn’t necessarily expect the two-time Oscar winner Spacey to be replaced by the star of TV’s ‘Kevin Can Wait,’ ‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop’ and various Adam Sandler movies, so we can be forgiven for not taking the petition too seriously.

However, at the time of writing the petition has garnered 29,772 signatures – and, in his brief letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, Pyma’s praise of ‘House of Cards’ seems entirely sincere:

“Losing a great show is hard, no matter the circumstances. However with hardship comes the opportunity for a great show to become one of the greatest television shows of all time.

“I think Kevin James can elevate “House of Cards” to a globally adored franchise like “Game of Thrones” and make the entire world focus on one of the most important Netflix Original series there is.”

Nor is the role of the President unfamiliar to James, as he previously portrayed US Commander-in-Chief Will Cooper in 2015’s ‘Pixels.’ Clearly all the training ground he might need, right?

