Fans love anime version of 'Simpsons' so much they are calling for an entire series

The Simpsons went anime for its 33rd Treehouse of Horror episode Sunday night and featured anime versions of the long-running show's beloved characters.

The installment, titled "Death Tome," was a parody of the Japanese manga series Death Note about a high schooler who comes into possession of a mystical notebook that gives him the power to kill anybody whose name he enters in it. In the Simpsons version, it's Lisa who goes on a killing spree, as the studious middle child of the family comes up with multiple, creative ways to kill off Mr. Burns and employees of his corporation Globo-Warm who have plans to melt the polar icecap.

Ultimately, Lisa's string of murders is exposed by Bart, or El Barto, who found out about her "justice spree" by reading her diary. And just when Lisa almost wrote her own brother's name in the Death Tome book, she realized she had been corrupted.

Viewers absolutely loved the anime version of the show's iconic characters and, following the episode, took to Twitter asking if an entire anime-style series could be made.