Fans joke that Ben Affleck would’ve rather been at Dunkin' than the Grammys

Liz Calvario
·3 min read

It was date night for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The couple was noticeably absent from the red carpet at the Feb. 5 ceremony in Los Angeles. However, they were later photographed cuddling up inside the Crypto.com Arena at their designated table.

While Lopez — who presented Harry Styles with the best pop vocal album award early in the show — brought her usual A-game to the event in a Gucci dress and Bulgari jewelry, many people on social media joked that Affleck looked like he would rather be at his favorite coffee shop, Dunkin.

Another Twitter user used the same still captured from the telecast and, "someone get ben affleck a cigarette and a dunkin coffee stat."

"Can we get Ben some Dunkin'," another person tweeted, while one other added, "Ben Affleck wants to be at home with a Dunkin’ coffee so bad."

"We got Bennifer on the #Grammys audience cam and tbh I expected to see a double-cupped large iced regulah Dunkin on the table," one user tweeted. "Maybe J-Lo made him put it on the floor or leave it in the limo? No way Ben Affleck is getting through this day w/o dunkies."

The comments continued to roll through, with no end in sight when you searched Ben and Dunkin’.

The jokes all reference Affleck's affinity for the coffee and donuts chain. Affleck, who is originally from Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been photographed many times over the years holding a cup of Dunkin' coffee.

In 2019, the actor told Collider he drinks Dunkin' coffee every day.

Lopez and Affleck at the Grammys

The Feb. 5 event marked the first time that Lopez and Affleck have made an appearance at the Grammys together.

The awards ceremony was the same one that Lopez made fashion history at in 2000 when she wore her now-iconic green Versace dress.

The couple, dubbed Bennifer, first dated in the early 2000s, getting engaged in 2003 and splitting in 2004. They would later reunite almost 20 years later and get who got married in 2022.

Meanwhile, Lopez and Affleck were in good company during the 2023 awards ceremony as they were seated and shared a table with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian.

The couples were photographed during the telecast, and if you look closely Bad Bunny in a green hat can be seen in the back.

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, the 2023 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms.

Beyoncé leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Harry Styles, Adele, Bad Bunny and more also up for awards. Performers include Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and more.

Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com

